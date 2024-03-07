Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stego Parker, 63, has been designing furniture and one-off sculptures out of scrap metal and old machinery for nearly 40 years, dedicating himself to originality by repurposing unwanted materials.

They say one man's rubbish is another man's treasure - a metaphor Mr Parker has turned into an art form and livelihood.

His workshop is hidden in North Stainley, an area known as a breeding ground and home to creative thinkers, artists, and independent traders who enjoy the off-grid life.

Mr Parker’s first big break came when farmer Graham Clark commissioned him to build a flying creature out of old ploughs.

‘The Beast of the North’ was inspired by a humorous fusion between his love of wildlife, and his interest in dinosaurs and science fiction.

Mr Parker said: "When I left school like most people I didn't have direction and began working on farms.

"Suddenly I started to get ideas, and kept notebooks of drawings.

“So I attended York Technical College.”

"Since then my work has become more like invention, engineering the imagination.”

Disallowing certain parts to be photographed for copyright reasons, Mr Parker demonstrated his inventiveness talking through his process.

Mr Parker said: "You have to make things to make things, if that makes sense.

"If you want to make the perfect sphere, you have to make another piece of engineering first.

"It's all good and well making money but you need time for research, development, and to be playful with new materials.”

Mr Parker pulled out collections of bolts and shiny wheels describing each piece for its individual beauty.

His ingenuity is in repurposing its function while creating an original, and eye-catching design.

Mr Parker said: "It's not just about the result, the process is just as important.

"I love going to scrap yards, collecting interesting elements that have a special appeal.

"Taking parts you wouldn't normally see, turning it into furniture.

“It becomes a conversation piece all on its own.

Recent work includes outdoor wood-burning stoves and fire pits with clever additions for group cooking with matching furniture.

Mr Parker said: “It’s reminiscent of the Victorian Golden Age of Steam, tinged with a post-apocalyptic Mad Max edge.”

Mr Parker's work showcases unusual metal counter-parts from discarded agricultural engines.

He places what would normally be considered aesthetically unappealing at the forefront of his designs.

His subtle genius turns this concept upside down, re-engineers it, and re-invents the idea of beauty.

Mr Parker said: "I'm just making use of things I find.

"My inspirations are Mad Max, Star Wars, Steampunk, Aliens, a world perished by apocalypse.

"I like encouraging young people to work with what fascinates them.

"People wonder how I make things, or how I get it perfectly spherical,

"I have to deconstruct to construct.

"I find parts which have wonderful simplicity, and catch interesting light.”

Like a true artist Mr Parker visualises with ease, looking at metallic materials with dazzling fascination, and totally aware ‘a lifetime is not enough’ to satisfy his appetite for invention.