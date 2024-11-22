Revealed: Theme chosen for Knaresborough Bed Race 2025 by hard-working Lions volunteers
The world famous, community-led event Knaresborough Bed Race has been running each year – Covid permitting – since 1996.
Attracts approximately 30,000 spectators each time, the theme for next year’s race which sees 90 teams push their decorated beds through the cobbled streets of the town, the Waterside and into Conyngham Hall will be “TV adverts”.
Organised by volunteers from Knaresborough Lions, planning has been taking place for the past couple of months for the next Bed Race which will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 10am to 6pm.
Bed Race chairman Jit Kalsi said: “There has been a huge variety of names across the years.
"We decided this time on a theme of TV adverts,
"We are confident that our teams will again provide us with some fantastic colour and entries for the parade.”
As well as the entertaining, if gruelling, course of 2.4 miles, the event sees the teams take part in a pageant of decorated beds with prizes awarded for the best ones.
Knaresborough Lions stage the event for charity with funds also being raised for good causes by the teams themselves.
Entries open for Knaresborough Bed Race on January 1, 2025 and a form will be available at https://www.bedrace.co.uk/ for online entry and payment.
Prices remain the same as 2024 at £240 for an adult bed and £100 for a junior bed.