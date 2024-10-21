Remarkable first year's trading for reopened multi-million pound hotel in Harrogate district
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As The Ripon Inn turns one-year-old, it says is can look back with pride on a successful first year of trading.
Figures show that what had been The Ripon Spa Hotel for 114 years until it closed in 2020 attracted more than 20,000 sleepers in 56 refurbished bedrooms over the year, equating to 47% of the inn’s trade.
The Ripon Inn’s new-look pub also saw brisk trade, too, with more than 41,000 meals served and 30,000 pints of the top three beers of choice enjoyed by guests so far.
General manager of The Ripon Inn, Dan Chrisp said: “The Ripon Inn has proven a fantastic addition to The Inn Collection Group and we have grown steadily since Jack dove in to open us last year.
“As we turn one, I’d like to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone who has come to the inn, whether that was for morning coffee, dinner and drinks or an overnight stay.
“We’ve built strong relationships within the city and with the racecourse, theatre festival and cathedral, in particular, and to be the first stop for Ripon Community Poppy Project’s D-Day commemorations was quite special.
“When we relaunched, we said we hoped we had created a welcoming place to enjoy food, drinks and company and I think that has been the case."
The hotel-bar-restaurant was officially opened last year by local Olympic gold medal-winner Jack Laugher MBE after a multi-million-pound renovation carried out in partnership with Silverstone Building Consultancy and STP Construction.
Since then the venue has gone from strength to strength, with strong occupancy levels for its rooms and a growing food and beverage trade
Boasting relaxed environs and expansive gardens, the rejuvenated hotel has also won a “fabulous” grading on Booking.com and 80% of reviews on TripAdvisor rating it as either “excellent” or “very good”.
Its dedicated Ale House has built on the reputation of the original hotel’s Turf Tavern with six-hand pulls.
More information: https://www.inncollectiongroup.com/ripon-inn/