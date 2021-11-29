Record £41k for Wetherby Poppy Appeal

Major (Retired) Tom Smith Chairman of the Wetherby Branch of the Royal British Legion, which organises the collections to aid support of armed forces personnel and their families, thanked the community for their support.

“Poppy Appeal Organiser Geoff Richards MBE gave us the final total which was a staggering £41.533.15.

“This total far exceeds any total the Wetherby Branch of the RBL has raised in its history.”

The branch launched the appeal on October 28 and closed it on November 13.

Stations were manned throughout that short period at Morrisons and Moto, with the Town Hall and street sellers on specific days.

Shops and local businesses were also given boxes and tins to sell in the town.

Major (Retired) Smith added: “Geoff wants to pass on his thanks to all of this years volunteers and local businesses, especially the schools, who have also dug deep but not forgetting all of the local people in Wetherby who have given so generously.

“I would like to thank Geoff and his lovely wife Ann on behalf of the Branch and everyone involved, for working so hard preparing, delivering and all the work behind the scenes after the appeal had finished.

“What a cracking year in what is the Royal British Legions Centenary.”

The Poppy Appeal, which last year could not be made in person because of Coronavirus, helps the Royal British Legion give support to members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.