News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Man dies following collision on major road between Harrogate and Ripon
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Record numbers at Ripon Together’s Summer Funfest as over 400 children enjoy free activities during school holidays

Ripon Together’s Summer Funfest ended with a bang after record-breaking numbers of children and young people attended the week-long festival during the holidays.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST

Around 400 young people enjoyed a variety of sporting activities which also free included food and drink over the August week for families on a budget.

The ‘funfest’ provided children from families feeling the pinch this summer the opportunity to enjoy a selection of outdoor pursuits, try something new and keep active.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to their own funding Ripon Together were grateful for grants from the locality budgets of Coun Barbara Brodigan and Andrew Williams, the Jepson Trust and the Ripon Girls Fund.

Ripon Together's Summer Funfest reports its biggest turnout yet with over 400 children in attendance.Ripon Together's Summer Funfest reports its biggest turnout yet with over 400 children in attendance.
Ripon Together's Summer Funfest reports its biggest turnout yet with over 400 children in attendance.
Most Popular
Read More
‘I fully believe she will achieve this dream’ - Ripon mother appeals for funds t...

Support also came from various other sources.

Simon Hewitt, Ripon Together director, said: “We want to give massive thanks to all those who gave their time or facilities for free - Ripon Runners, the croquet club, the coaches and crew at Studley Royal Cricket Club, JD Football Academy and the Sun Parlour Cafe.

“We were also very grateful to Morrison, Sainsbury Booths and M&S for their contributions.

“Along with the volunteers who helped run the events, it was a real community effort and the kids had a great time.”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Activities included football, cricket, athletics, croquet, tennis, crazy golf and circus skills.

“The week culminated in a megafun final day with obstacle courses, tug-of-war, sumo wrestling and many other sports and games, plus free Syrian street food.”

“Attendances at the events have grown year by year and this year we were delighted to be completely full.”

Ripon Together will be considering how to grow the initiative further next year.

To book contact info@ripontogether.com or join at https://www.ripontogether.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Ripon-CIC-membership-

form-1.pdf

Related topics:Ripon
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us