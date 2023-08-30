Record numbers at Ripon Together’s Summer Funfest as over 400 children enjoy free activities during school holidays

Around 400 young people enjoyed a variety of sporting activities which also free included food and drink over the August week for families on a budget.

The ‘funfest’ provided children from families feeling the pinch this summer the opportunity to enjoy a selection of outdoor pursuits, try something new and keep active.

In addition to their own funding Ripon Together were grateful for grants from the locality budgets of Coun Barbara Brodigan and Andrew Williams, the Jepson Trust and the Ripon Girls Fund.

Ripon Together's Summer Funfest reports its biggest turnout yet with over 400 children in attendance.

Support also came from various other sources.

Simon Hewitt, Ripon Together director, said: “We want to give massive thanks to all those who gave their time or facilities for free - Ripon Runners, the croquet club, the coaches and crew at Studley Royal Cricket Club, JD Football Academy and the Sun Parlour Cafe.

“We were also very grateful to Morrison, Sainsbury Booths and M&S for their contributions.

“Along with the volunteers who helped run the events, it was a real community effort and the kids had a great time.”.

"Activities included football, cricket, athletics, croquet, tennis, crazy golf and circus skills.

“The week culminated in a megafun final day with obstacle courses, tug-of-war, sumo wrestling and many other sports and games, plus free Syrian street food.”

“Attendances at the events have grown year by year and this year we were delighted to be completely full.”

Ripon Together will be considering how to grow the initiative further next year.