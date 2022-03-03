£15,000 donation from Harrogate Borough Council to important local charity

Cheque presentation - Bereavement services manager Stephen Hemsworth, Coun Andy Paraskos, John Pike from MND Association, Harrogate Borough Mayor Coun Trevor Chapman and Mayoress Janet Chapman.

Twice a year, the borough council’s bereavement services raise money through the recycling of metals recovered from cremations with consent from the bereaved families. The recycled metals include those used in the construction of the coffins and in orthopaedic implants such as hip, knee and replacement joints.

The charity chosen for the last six-months is MND Association Yorkshire Dales branch, which focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Coun Andy Paraskos, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "I’d like to thank those families who, during a difficult time, have consented to us recycling metals recovered.

"By raising this money, everyone involved has done their bit to helping local charities such as Motor Neurone Disease Association."

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a fatal rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work.

It kills a third of people within a year and more than half within two years of diagnosis.

It’s a devastating disease that affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time and kills six people every day. There is no cure.

Jenn Dodd, regional fundraiser for Yorkshire and Humberside at the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said: "Without generous donations like this one from Harrogate Borough Council the Yorkshire Dales Branch and MND Association simply would not be able to provide its vital support services, fund research to find a cure and campaign and raise awareness of MND.

"Together we are making a real difference for local people affected by this devastating disease."

Harrogate Borough Mayor Coun Trevor Chapman said: "I am delighted to present the cheque for £15,000 on behalf of Harrogate Borough Council to the Yorkshire Dales branch of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

"MND Association support so many people living with motor neurone disease and I hope these valuable funds help them make a difference to the lives of people across the Yorkshire Dales."