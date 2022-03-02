Knaresborough's bid to get new Banking Hub for town

Knaresborough was left without a bank after the final branch closure in 2021 but hope has arrived in the shape of Banking Hubs,

Knaresborough was left without a bank after the final branch closure in 2021 but hope has arrived in the shape of Banking Hubs, which are backed by most major UK banks to offer banking counter services in communities where access to cash has become increasingly difficult.

Residents and businesses are now being urged to complete the online survey to show which services they would like to see in Knaresborough’s Banking Hub.

Banking Hubs, aim to bridge the gap left by banks departing the town with new services for all – residents, businesses and visitors.

There are currently two hubs up and running in Rochford (Essex) and Cambuslang (South Lanarkshire).

In addition to a counter service run by the Post Office that can manage everyday items such as paying a bill or withdrawing cash, supporting banks will have a physical presence in-branch with their community bankers.

Each bank is allocated a day of the week when their community banker will be able to meet with customers in-branch and answer queries about their bank’s accounts and products.

Town centre councillor, Ed Darling, said: “I am delighted that Knaresborough has been chosen as a home for a Banking Hub.

"This new banking hub will boost our town centre and bring people into Knaresborough.

“It is vital that the hub meets the needs and requirements of our community and I encourage everyone to go online and complete the survey. The results of the survey help us tailor the Banking Hub to Knaresborough.”

Amanda Bell, the Delivery Director responsible for the delivery of the Hub commented: “We’re pleased by the response of the local community and are keen to hear feedback from local residents and businesses to make sure the banking hub works in the interest for everyone.

"We are currently identifying a suitable property within Knaresborough to locate the Hub and look forward to launching the new service to the community before the end of the year.”

Cllr Phil Ireland said “The decision to choose Knaresborough as the next location for a BankHub has been very well received by the community.

“We are delighted with the number of returns from the survey, which ultimately will assess the needs of the community and deploy the solutions to meet those needs effectively.

"If you have not yet had your say, please use the link to access and complete the survey.”