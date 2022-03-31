Dozens of branded chocolate eggs will be hidden in and around the towns and communities surrounding each venue, with hints and tips posted across the group's Facebook and

Instagram pages.

The hunt will commence on Good Friday and run until Easter Sunday.

Provenance Inns to launch North Yorkshire’s biggest Easter egg hunt along with new menu raising money for Red Cross

Anyone lucky enough to locate one of the chocolatey treats can also enjoy a free drink at their local Provenance bar. This can be a soft drink, or a pint of beer or a gin and tonic for

those over 18. With al fresco dining available across almost all Provenance pubs and restaurants, it’s the perfect destination for some family time over the Easter holidays.

The group - which won best food offering at The Publican Awards 2022 - is also launching a new a la carte menu which is full of mouth-watering dishes.

The bestselling panko crumbed chicken with garlic has now been renamed the Chicken Kyiv, and £1 from each one sold in April will go towards the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

New arrivals include the hearty slow cooked leg of spring lamb, served with tomato, mint and pea fricassee, creamed potato, spinach, and lamb sauce. The deliciously rich sage and

Harrogate blue cheese gnocchi arrives with tenderstem broccoli and toasted almonds, whilst the aromatic crispy Thai vegetable parcel is accompanied with Asian greens and a

sweet potato Massaman curry.

Jason Wardill, group executive chef: ‘ We’re really proud of this new menu and over the moon to have won such a prestigious award at The Publican awards, which not only recognises the skill and passion of all of our talent chefs, but also shines a light on our fresh and seasonal produce.”

Tom Patrick, Head of Marketing of the Provenance Group said: ‘’We can’t wait to welcome in the spring/summer season this year and want to make Easter that little bit more special in 2022. Many of us haven’t had enough time with loved ones over the past two years, and our family-friendly venues offer the perfect setting for memorable get-togethers.’’

‘’Our Easter egg hunt is going to be quite epic, with not one but seven of Yorkshire’s finest pubs taking part. Our chefs have also been busy crafting our new a la carte menu, which

features a feast of premium meat, seafood, and locally sourced produce.’’

‘’And, with everything going on in Ukraine right now, we simply had to do our bit. The work the Red Cross does is nothing short of amazing, with every penny donated going to help the millions affected by the tragic events which have recently unfolded. Let’s try and raise as much money as possible for this worthy cause.’’

Canine visitors are also welcomed with open arms, with each venue well-equipped to look after your furry family members.