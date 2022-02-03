Thousands of Harrogate pupils set to join Walk to School Day and here's the list of schools

Pupils from Harrogate Grammar School were among the thousands who took part in the last Walk to School day.

With tens of thousands of pupils set - with their parents - to ditch their cars for the fourth time since this half-termly event was launched last June, Zero Carbon Harrogate says the support from schools showed it was possible to make positive transport choices.

Sarah Bissett, ZCH’s event coordinator for schools, said: “We are looking forward to our first event of 2022

“Since the first Harrogate District Walk to School Day, it has been wonderful to witness the phenomenal level of support for this initiative.

“We have received so many encouraging comments from the schools, families and children participating, recognising the benefits for not only their health but our planet’s, too.”

Sponsored by Your Harrogate and supported by Harrogate Borough Council and the Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition, Walk to School Day can see upwards of 10,000 pupils walking, cycling or using public transport.

Among the 36 schools which have so far announced they are taking part tomorrow is Harrogate Grammar School which last year was awarded the prestigious Eco-School Green Flag award for its outstanding effort for environmental awareness and action on climate change.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Grammar School said: “Our students are determined to help protect our plant and are therefore proactive in environmental projects which facilitate change.

“Taking part in Walk to School Day continues with our whole school ethos of sustainability and reducing our

carbon footprint.”

Participating schools range from Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School near Ripon and Tockwith Primary Academy to Ashville College in Harrogate.

Zero Carbon Harrogate is advising that any families unable to eliminate car usage completely are welcome to take part by car-sharing or choosing the ‘park and stride’ option - parking further from the school gate than usual and continuing their journey on to school by foot.

The schools in the Harrogate district which are taking part in Harrogate District Walk to School Day on Friday, February 4, 2022

(Please note, more schools may join)

We are now at the stage of announcing the 36 schools that have registered for Friday’s event so far (which is unlikely to change, although we cannot rule out some schools getting on board at the very last minute). Please see below:

Secondaries

Ashville College Senior School

Harrogate Grammar School

Harrogate High School

Harrogate Ladies College

King James's School

Primaries

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

Ashville College Pre & Prep School

Aspin Park Academy

Bilton Grange Primary School

Birstwith Church of England Primary School

Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School

Coppice Valley Primary

Follifoot Church of England Primary School

Highfield Pre & Prep School

Killinghall Church of England Primary School

Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School

Marton-cum-Grafton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Meadowside Academy

New Park Primary Academy

Oatlands Community Junior School

Oatlands Infant School

Pannal Primary School

Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School

Rossett Acre Primary School

Scotton Lingerfield Primary School

Sharow Church of England School

Skelton, Newby Hall Church of England Primary School

Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

St Peter's Church of England Primary School

St Robert's Catholic Primary School

St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School

Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy

Western Primary School

Willow Tree Community Primary School

Woodfield Primary School