Thousands of Harrogate pupils set to join Walk to School Day and here's the list of schools
The organisers of tomorrow’s Walk to School Day in the Harrogate district have hailed the “phenomenal level of support” for the environmentally-friendly initiative.
With tens of thousands of pupils set - with their parents - to ditch their cars for the fourth time since this half-termly event was launched last June, Zero Carbon Harrogate says the support from schools showed it was possible to make positive transport choices.
Sarah Bissett, ZCH’s event coordinator for schools, said: “We are looking forward to our first event of 2022
“Since the first Harrogate District Walk to School Day, it has been wonderful to witness the phenomenal level of support for this initiative.
“We have received so many encouraging comments from the schools, families and children participating, recognising the benefits for not only their health but our planet’s, too.”
Sponsored by Your Harrogate and supported by Harrogate Borough Council and the Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition, Walk to School Day can see upwards of 10,000 pupils walking, cycling or using public transport.
Among the 36 schools which have so far announced they are taking part tomorrow is Harrogate Grammar School which last year was awarded the prestigious Eco-School Green Flag award for its outstanding effort for environmental awareness and action on climate change.
A spokesperson for Harrogate Grammar School said: “Our students are determined to help protect our plant and are therefore proactive in environmental projects which facilitate change.
“Taking part in Walk to School Day continues with our whole school ethos of sustainability and reducing our
carbon footprint.”
Participating schools range from Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School near Ripon and Tockwith Primary Academy to Ashville College in Harrogate.
Zero Carbon Harrogate is advising that any families unable to eliminate car usage completely are welcome to take part by car-sharing or choosing the ‘park and stride’ option - parking further from the school gate than usual and continuing their journey on to school by foot.
The schools in the Harrogate district which are taking part in Harrogate District Walk to School Day on Friday, February 4, 2022
(Please note, more schools may join)
We are now at the stage of announcing the 36 schools that have registered for Friday’s event so far (which is unlikely to change, although we cannot rule out some schools getting on board at the very last minute). Please see below:
Secondaries
Ashville College Senior School
Harrogate Grammar School
Harrogate High School
Harrogate Ladies College
King James's School
Primaries
Admiral Long Church of England Primary School
Ashville College Pre & Prep School
Aspin Park Academy
Bilton Grange Primary School
Birstwith Church of England Primary School
Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School
Coppice Valley Primary
Follifoot Church of England Primary School
Highfield Pre & Prep School
Killinghall Church of England Primary School
Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School
Marton-cum-Grafton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
Meadowside Academy
New Park Primary Academy
Oatlands Community Junior School
Oatlands Infant School
Pannal Primary School
Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School
Rossett Acre Primary School
Scotton Lingerfield Primary School
Sharow Church of England School
Skelton, Newby Hall Church of England Primary School
Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
St Peter's Church of England Primary School
St Robert's Catholic Primary School
St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School
Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy
Western Primary School
Willow Tree Community Primary School
Woodfield Primary School
In total 51 schools in the district will have taken part in the event over the course of this academic year after February 4.