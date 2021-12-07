Project funding up for grabs in Nidderdale
Projects needing financial support are being invited to apply for grants.
The Greenhow Fund is open to projects in and the village, near Pateley Bridge to share £10,000.
“The Greenhow Fund was established in 2006 by Hanson UK following the granting of planning permission at their Pateley Bridge Quarry,” said a spokesman.
“A total £10,000 of grant funding has been available to spend each year and over 50 projects have received support so far.
“These have made a significant and long lasting positive impact and include: grants to support the repair of our iconic dry stone walls, funding to help protect the special habitats of the area including our traditional hay meadows and peatland, support for local groups doing fantastic volunteer work and grants to protect the areas nationally important lead mining history.
“We are now looking for more projects to support.”
Projects can be supported if they are located in the eligible area which are the four Parishes surrounding the quarry - Bewerley, Thornthwaite with Padside, Dacre and Thruscross.
Anyone can apply and funding can be up to a maximum of 75 per cent of the total project costs although a higher percentage of grant in exceptional cases may be awarded.
For more information, application forms and guidance visit https://nidderdaleaonb.org.uk/living-working/grants-and-advice/greenhow-enhancement-fund/