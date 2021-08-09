Pop-up recycle event in town

Yorwaste has joined forces with local cycling charities to help people across North Yorkshire donate their unwanted bikes to be reconditioned and put back to good use.

And the scheme, which will bring its pop-up event to Knaresborough Market on August 18, will enable people to keep their cycles in good working order.

Old or outgrown bicycles, whatever condition, can be donated at any of North Yorkshire’s 22 household recycling sites, enabling them to be brought back to life by experts from York-based charities, The Recycle Project and Get Cycling, and Harrogate’s Resurrection Bikes.

The bikes will then be donated to good causes or sold for proceeds that will be put back into community initiatives, creating opportunities for more people to get onto the saddle.

John Rowe, Resurrection Bikes founder, said: “This campaign is perfect for raising awareness of the fact that most bicycles are salvageable, or at the very least can be used for parts, while making it easier for people to donate.”

In support of the initiative, Yorwaste is set to host a season of fun ‘Le Tour de Yorwaste’ events across the region, where local communities can attend the company’s whistle stop tour to enjoy bike repair workshops, demonstrations, competitions, and even jump on its smoothie bike to make delicious smoothies through peddle power.

The events will take place throughout the summer at the following locations, where the Yorwaste team will continue to observe social distancing and wear masks to ensure all attendees feel safe: