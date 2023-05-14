News you can trust since 1836
Police have found the body of a woman in a Yorkshire river just hours after an urgent missing person investigation was launched.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 14th May 2023, 07:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:11 BST

North Yorkshire Police said the woman’s body was pulled from the River Nidd in Harrgate shortly after 1pm on Saturday (May 13). Concerns had been raised around the woman, who was in her 40s, after she went missing on Saturday morning.

Officers launched an urgent missing person investigation and the body was found at 1.20pm. There are no suspicious circumstances involved, police said.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Police have recovered the body of a local woman from the River Nidd, near Bilton Viaduct, in the Harrogate area. The woman’s body was recovered by the Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Marine and Underwater Search Unit at around 1.20pm.

A woman's body has been pulled from the River NiddA woman's body has been pulled from the River Nidd
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Coroner in due course. The woman’s family are being supported by the police.”

