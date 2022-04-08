Police launch appeal to locate missing Harrogate teenager

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any information about the whereabouts of a 14 year-old from Harrogate.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 8th April 2022, 9:34 am
Updated Friday, 8th April 2022, 9:43 am

Police are concerned for 14 year-old Aidan who is missing from the Follifoot area of Harrogate.

He was last seen at 4pm on Thursday, April 8 at his home address.

He was believed to have been out with friends but has not returned and may have travelled to the Chapeltown area of Leeds.

Aiden is described as 5'4'' tall, medium build with dark hair and black glasses.

He was wearing black bottoms, a black GymKing hoodie, grey nike trainers and may also have a grey GymKing jacket.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, North Yorkshire Police are urging you to contact them, quoting reference 12220059014.

