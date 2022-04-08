Police launch appeal to locate missing Harrogate teenager

Police are concerned for 14 year-old Aidan who is missing from the Follifoot area of Harrogate.

He was last seen at 4pm on Thursday, April 8 at his home address.

He was believed to have been out with friends but has not returned and may have travelled to the Chapeltown area of Leeds.

Aiden is described as 5'4'' tall, medium build with dark hair and black glasses.

He was wearing black bottoms, a black GymKing hoodie, grey nike trainers and may also have a grey GymKing jacket.