Police launch appeal to locate missing Harrogate teenager
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any information about the whereabouts of a 14 year-old from Harrogate.
He was last seen at 4pm on Thursday, April 8 at his home address.
He was believed to have been out with friends but has not returned and may have travelled to the Chapeltown area of Leeds.
Aiden is described as 5'4'' tall, medium build with dark hair and black glasses.
He was wearing black bottoms, a black GymKing hoodie, grey nike trainers and may also have a grey GymKing jacket.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, North Yorkshire Police are urging you to contact them, quoting reference 12220059014.
