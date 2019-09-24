'Please go and support our local businesses' - Harrogate's plea to visitors after UCI Fan Zone closes

Harrogate residents have urged visitors to the UCI Road World Championships to go and show their support for the town's independent businesses, following the closure of the event's Fan Zone this afternoon.

The Fan Zone on The Stray, which is the main hub for the championships, with stalls, big screens and family attractions, was forced to close at 12.15pm today due to the torrential weather conditions.

Torrential downpour forces Harrogate's Fan Zone for UCI cycling championships to close

The zone will remain closed for the entirety of today, organisers Yorkshire 2019 have confirmed.

Reacting to this news, residents have taken to social media to urge visitors who are now at a loose end to go and support the town's independent businesses - some of which have reported low footfall and takings due to the road closures in place.

Emily Ogden tweeted: "#UCIRoadWorldChampionships fanzone closing due to rain - instead hit #Harrogate town centre and #shoplocal #eatlocal."

The director of Harrogate Convention Centre, Paula Lorimer, added: "Harrogate has a huge range of places to stay dry. The good news is they all serve fantastic food and drink. Head into town and have a lazy lunch."

Another reader said: "Maybe people will visit all out lovely independent shop in the town centre. We have loads."

This is every road closure in Harrogate, Ripon and the district during the UCI cycling championships

A spokesperson for Yorkshire 2019 Travel said: "It is largely pre-emptive. There is now standing water and we have to prioritise both the safety of spectators and the condition of the ground."