‘Pioneer of unapologetic northern dialect’ - Ripon Poetry Festival welcomes Theatre royalty Barrie Rutter OBE

The final event at Ripon Poetry Festival will be at Ripon Arts Hub on October 1, and has promised a special night of tall tales and anecdotes, poetry and prose.

Katie Scott, director at Ripon Theatre Festival, said: “This event is being staged by Ripon Poetry Festival and Ripon Theatre Festival together, which is a first-time collaboration.

“Both organisations are excited to welcome Barrie Rutter to the city.”

Actor-manager and artistic director Barrie Rutter founded the pioneering Northern Broadsides, a touring theatre company delivering stories in full-blooded, unapologetic northern dialect in “non-velvet” spaces across Britain.

A formidable frontman, never afraid to be outspoken, Mr Rutter stood down as Broadsides’ artistic director in 2018 after 25 years in charge, but has not lost his passion for performance or his ability to entertain.

Katie Scott said: “He’s such an influential figure in the world of theatre with an infectious passion for the English language.

“He’s played major parts in many of the company’s productions including the film version of BBC sitcom Porridge and ITV’s Fat Friends.

“He also directed Lenny Henry in a production of Othello, a courageous decision at the time.”

Mr Rutter’s acting career began when he was invited by an English teacher into the school play because he “had the gob for it”.

At just 17, he spent time at the Nottingham Playhouse which followed various TV roles.

Mr Rutter then spent much of the late 1970s at the Royal Shakespeare Company, before finding more inspiration at The National Theatre.

Here he worked closely with poet and playwright Tony Harrison and discovered a passion for performing in the Northern voice. A pioneering career move which carried its own stigma and association to the working classes.

A Yorkshireman born and bred, as founder of Northern Broadsides, he gave the company a voice, claiming a theatre from the bowels of the mill at Dean Clough in Halifax.