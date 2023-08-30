News you can trust since 1836
‘Pioneer of unapologetic northern dialect’ - Ripon Poetry Festival welcomes Theatre royalty Barrie Rutter OBE

For one night only, actor, director and cultural champion of the North, Barrie Rutter OBE will visit Ripon in a memorable end to Ripon Theatre Festival’s 2023 season.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:02 BST

The final event at Ripon Poetry Festival will be at Ripon Arts Hub on October 1, and has promised a special night of tall tales and anecdotes, poetry and prose.

Katie Scott, director at Ripon Theatre Festival, said: “This event is being staged by Ripon Poetry Festival and Ripon Theatre Festival together, which is a first-time collaboration.

“Both organisations are excited to welcome Barrie Rutter to the city.”

Ripon Poetry Festival 2023 welcomes 'cultural champion of the north' Barrie Rutter OBE.Ripon Poetry Festival 2023 welcomes 'cultural champion of the north' Barrie Rutter OBE.
Ripon Poetry Festival 2023 welcomes 'cultural champion of the north' Barrie Rutter OBE.
Actor-manager and artistic director Barrie Rutter founded the pioneering Northern Broadsides, a touring theatre company delivering stories in full-blooded, unapologetic northern dialect in “non-velvet” spaces across Britain.

A formidable frontman, never afraid to be outspoken, Mr Rutter stood down as Broadsides’ artistic director in 2018 after 25 years in charge, but has not lost his passion for performance or his ability to entertain.

Katie Scott said: “He’s such an influential figure in the world of theatre with an infectious passion for the English language.

“He’s played major parts in many of the company’s productions including the film version of BBC sitcom Porridge and ITV’s Fat Friends.

“He also directed Lenny Henry in a production of Othello, a courageous decision at the time.”

Mr Rutter’s acting career began when he was invited by an English teacher into the school play because he “had the gob for it”.

At just 17, he spent time at the Nottingham Playhouse which followed various TV roles.

Mr Rutter then spent much of the late 1970s at the Royal Shakespeare Company, before finding more inspiration at The National Theatre.

Here he worked closely with poet and playwright Tony Harrison and discovered a passion for performing in the Northern voice. A pioneering career move which carried its own stigma and association to the working classes.

A Yorkshireman born and bred, as founder of Northern Broadsides, he gave the company a voice, claiming a theatre from the bowels of the mill at Dean Clough in Halifax.

Katie Scott said: “We’re sure it will be a unique and special night for everyone.”

