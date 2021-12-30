People of the Year 2021: Resurrected Bites determined to help more residents across the Harrogate district following a successful year

The Harrogate Advertiser ‘People of the Year’ initiative provided a unique opportunity for residents across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Wetherby, Ripon and Nidderdale to honour those who have made a real difference to people’s lives over the past year.

Individuals, charities, community groups and businesses across the region have all played their part in keeping spirits high and the initiative is an opportunity to say ‘Thank You’ to our heroes for all the work they have done.

Resurrected Bites have had a particularly busy year in 2021, helping residents across the Harrogate district through their pay-as-you-feel cafes and community grocery schemes.

Resurrected Bites have helped hundreds of people across the Harrogate district this year and have been recognised by members of the public for all their hard work during another tough year

The organisation aims to reduce food waste and food poverty by working with local businesses and suppliers to divert good quality food from landfill and instead, convert it into meals and provide it to families who may struggle to put food on the table.

They opened their newest community grocery store earlier this month at Gracious St Methodist Church in Knaresborough, adding to their first which was opened in October at New Park Primary Academy in Harrogate.

These schemes allow people on a low income to pay a small fee and have access and pay a very low rate for good quality produce which otherwise would be wasted and end up in landfill.

Michelle Hayes, founder of Resurrected Bites, has been at the heart of the organisation since it first began and is delighted that people have recognised the hard work that has been put in by her team, mostly made up of willing volunteers.

She said: “It is wonderful for the team to receive recognition for all of their hard work and dedication over the past year.

“We have such a fantastic team who give so much and I am sure they will be thrilled to hear about this nomination.

“The last year has been very busy and very challenging trying to keep everyone safe whilst also ensuring that people can still have access to food.”

Looking ahead to 2022, the team behind Resurrected Bites are hoping to continue providing much needed help and support to those across the district who need it, especially as the threat of Omicron continues to rise.

Michelle added: “Next year we are looking forward to seeing our cafes full and lots of people who would normally struggle to make ends meet, being able to get food from our community grocery stores.

“It means so much to be recognised and we are so grateful for all the support that we receive from the general public and also local businesses.

“We constantly feel you all cheering us on which means a lot when we are so busy and often so tired and I would like to say thank you to everyone for their support.”