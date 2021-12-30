People of the Year 2021: Covid Co-Operation and Little Dragons Nursery praised for their work across the Harrogate district

The Harrogate Advertiser ‘People of the Year’ initiative provided a unique opportunity for residents across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Wetherby, Ripon and Nidderdale to honour those who have made a real difference to people’s lives over the past year.

Individuals, charities, community groups and businesses across the region have all played their part in keeping spirits high and the initiative is an opportunity to say ‘Thank You’ to our heroes for all the work they have done.

Covid Co-Operation Harrogate was formed in March 2020, just days before the first official national lockdown and is a Facebook page designed to connect people across the district and provide help and support to anyone who needs it.

Susie Little of Covid Co-Operation Harrogate and Jasmine Dyson of Little Dragons Nursery have helped many people across the Harrogate district this year and have been recognised by members of the public for all their hard work during another tough year

The page was the idea of Susie Little and she is delighted that over 10,000 people have joined the group, with many helping those who have needed support over the last year, whether that was with shopping or knowing where to get a vaccination.

Susie said: “Never in my wildest imaginings did I expect it to take off like it did.

“It was an idea I had, to connect people who needed pandemic-related help with those who could help them.”

Lucy Ann-Kirkham, one of the members of the page, believes the page deserves recognition as it has helped thousands across the district, including herself.

She said: “It is a fantastic site full of up-to-date information on local issues around Covid and it puts many minds at ease as there is always someone friendly and ready to help on the site and they have all done a wonderful job.”

Little Dragons Nursery provides exceptional nursery daycare to families living and working in and around Harrogate town centre.

The nursery have been recognised for their work throughout 2021, with deputy manager Jasmine Dyson getting special appreciation from her fellow co-workers.

They believe that she deserves the recognition for the support she has given children over the past year, especially making sure that they are adjusted and confident to go into school despite the pandemic.

Jasmine said: “The last year has been challenging and it has been difficult for everyone, especially our children and their parents.