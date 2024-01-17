Paralysed Ripon teenager in desperate bid to raise £20,000 for life-changing treatment

A Ripon teenager faces a desperate race against time to raise 20K if he is to have the best possible chance to walk again after a tragic accident left him paralysed.

Alan Nowicki, 15, was exercising on pull up bars in his home at his sister's 18th birthday party when he fell, and immediately had no feeling in his body.

Alan is currently in a rehabilitation unit in Wakefield Hospital, one month into the rehabilitation process.

Alan and family are now facing a race to raise 20K for potentially life-changing treatment that could see him walk again.

Pictured: Alan Nowicki, 15, with his mum, dad, and sister, during the first month of recovery. On the right, Alan is in his Ripon Grammar uniform before the tragic accident.

The first few months “are the most crucial to a positive recovery” if he is to regain the use of his legs.

Alan's mother, Kamila Nowicka, said: ”The first three months after the injury are crucial.

“That’s when the most intensive neuro rehab should happen.

“This includes relearning to walk with exoskeleton, special treadmill, daily hydrotherapy, electrical stimulation and magnetic stimulation through the skull and on the spinal cord where the damage is, physio, and daily standing up.

Pictured: Alan Nowicki, 15, Ripon.

Amelia Urukalo, founder of Upstage performing arts school which Alan attends, is taking care of the campaign for the family so they can spend their time focusing on Alan’s recovery.

Miss Urukalo said: “It’s heartbreaking, he is currently paralysed from the waist down.

“The family need to place Alan in the high spec technology centre where he can be given a chance to fight for his plans.

“Alan is a good soul, he doesn't give up, he fights and thinks positively all the time.

“He wants to go back to school as soon as possible and write his GCSEs this year.

“He strongly believes that he will start walking again.

“Alan needs the support of good people to get back on his feet and make his dreams come true.

“Unfortunately, rehabilitation at the centre is expensive, the family have no option but to ask for help and support for their son.

A GoFundMe campaign to help Alan walk again has so far raised £10,000, but is still only halfway to the required target.

Miss Urukalo and Alan’s family have pleaded to anyone able to donate, however small, over the next two months.

Miss Urukalo, Alan, and his family, commended the Ripon community for their ‘incredible’ response so far, and stressed donations as little as one pound can “still make a huge difference”.

Miss Urukalo said: “The Ripon community has been amazing. The first few months of rehabilitation are vital if Alan is to have the best chance he can to walk again.

“From Alan and his family once again from the bottom of our hearts thank you so much. “Nobody ever thinks they will be in this position.

“Alan needs the support of good people to get back on his feet and make his dreams come true.”