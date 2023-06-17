One lucky person is guaranteed to win a picturesque farmhouse near Harrogate worth nearly £2million - along with £100,000 in cash - as part of a new campaign raising vital funds for Blood Cancer UK.

The winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire, will get the keys to a beautifully renovated, 17th century, hillside farmhouse located close to the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The period stone farmhouse also comes with a guest cottage, meaning the property has four bedrooms in total. It comes mortgage free - with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

The winner will also be given £100,000 in cash - and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out or sell it.

If the winner decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve an annual rental value of almost £50,000.

The tranquil countryside setting provides breath-taking views across the neighbouring valley and is surrounded by approximately five acres of manicured grounds and gardens.

The main house has been renovated and finished in a contemporary style, while still maintaining its historic character. The result is a blend of original period features, combined with modern luxuries and conveniences.

The property offers well-balanced living spaces providing both practicality and comfort for everyday living, with rooms bathed in natural light and featuring original beams, timber floors and other architectural details encompassing the original stone work, as well as offering spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

The winner can enjoy preparing meals for family and friends in the beautiful kitchen and dining space, complete with Aga cooker - which leads into a spacious garden room that allows an abundance of natural light to pour in during the day, and has a contemporary wood burning stove to snuggle up in front of on long winter nights.

The ground floor also has a cosy sitting room with a traditional fireplace that provides another perfect place for a family to relax and unwind. There is ample space for hosting with a dedicated breakfast and dining room, reception hall and a utility room with Miele appliances.

Upstairs has a main bedroom boasting an en suite bathroom and a dressing room - as well as two further double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The outbuildings consist of a former granary that has been converted into a two storey, one-bedroomed guest cottage complete with dining area and bathrooms.

The adjoining garage has been extended into the loft space to provide a workshop and home office.

The property is also a haven for gardening enthusiasts.

A raised terrace has steps leading down to the south facing mature gardens that are bordered by manicured hedges and layer beds. These give way to a yew parterre with gravel path leading to the lower lawn which extends around the perimeter of the gardens, connecting opposing paddocks and framing either side of the property, creating a natural sense of privacy.

Just below the garages is another terraced garden with raised beds and a glazed potting shed offering an ideal space for those of a green fingered persuasion.

The latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw will raise crucial funds to further develop research into hard to treat blood cancers and investigating treatment types that could be more effective and potentially less harmful treatment, particularly for younger people.

Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £100,000 and has a target of at least £1,000,000.

The draw is backed by Olivier Award winning actress and Blood Cancer UK supporter, Celia Imrie, who has been involved with the charity since appearing in the film Calendar Girls as Celia - alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Penelope Wilton and Dame Julie Waters – 20 years ago this September.

Celia was reunited with original Calendar Girls Tricia Stewart and Lynda Logan, as well as Lynda's husband Terry, the famous calendar’s photographer - to mark the launch of Blood Cancer UK’s latest partnership with Omaze.

Celia said: “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since Calendar Girls was released.

"Getting to know the original girls was such a privilege, what they’ve achieved is truly inspirational, I’ve supported Blood Cancer UK ever since I first met them.”

James Oakes, chief international officer at Omaze, said: “We’re very proud to be partnering with Blood Cancer UK again for our latest house draw in Yorkshire.

"By offering this beautiful property, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re giving people the chance to live mortgage and rent free for the rest of their life - as well as raising money for charities whilst introducing them to brand new audiences.”

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire are available now at www.omaze.co.uk

The draw closes on July 30, 2023 for online entries and August 1, 2023 for postal entries.

For full terms and conditions, visit www.omaze.co.uk

1 . Home Omaze has launched its latest Million Pound House Draw, offering the chance to win this picturesque farmhouse near Harrogate Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen and dining space features an Aga cooker Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The dining area offers space to entertain family and friends Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The spacious kitchen features an island unit Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

