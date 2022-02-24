Northern Gas Networks hunts apprentices from diverse backgrounds

Serving 2.7 million households across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Cumbria, the gas distributor is recruiting for new roles across its Business Admin Support functions including communications, operational training, HR, finance and connections.

There are seven full-time places on offer for the two-year course starting in April 2022, based at NGN’s head office in Leeds. It will develop apprentices’ existing strengths while teaching them new skills lending a firm foundation for a rewarding future career.

With NGN leading the sector in research and development of green energy technology, including hydrogen’s use for domestic heating, the gas distributor is looking for apprentices with an interest in low carbon energy, a ‘can do’ attitude and candidates from diverse backgrounds who haven’t considered a career in the energy industry before.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Gas Networks is seeking apprentices from diverse backgrounds

In 2021 NGN recruited 27 Gas & Engineering apprentices, and a year on, 100% remain in their role.

“I have surprised myself at how I have picked things up and retained so much information in such little time.”

In year 1 and 2, NGN Business Admin Support apprentices will learn how to support key areas of the corporate business functions working within the individual teams.

At the end of the course, successful apprentices will receive a Business Administration Level 3 qualification.

The starting salary for an apprentice is around £12,000.

To apply, you must be 16+ years old and no qualifications are required.

Mark began his own career at 16 as an apprentice cable jointer with the then North Eastern Electricity Board in York.

Mark said: “I absolutely loved it. By the time I finished my four-year apprenticeship and began my first role as an electrical craftsman, I’d gained a strong technical grounding and had learnt a great deal about different processes and how things work.

“I thoroughly recommend considering an apprenticeship; even if you don’t know exactly what you want to do, the on-the-job training will give you transferable skills that you’ll find invaluable throughout your career.”

The closing date for applications is February 28. To find out more and apply, go to: https://bit.ly/35tvom8 or visit www.facebook.com/northerngasnetworks

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.