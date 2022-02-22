North Yorkshire libraries set to host free events during Under 5's week

From February 28 to March 5, the North Yorkshire library service is hosting free events aimed at encouraging pre-schoolers to develop a love for books.

Among the highlights of the week will be special performances by Hoglets Theatre of their one-woman storytelling show, The Hare in the Moon, filled with music and puppetry.

Harrogate library will be holding a baby yoga and massage session, Northallerton library is holding Imagination Gaming sessions and Eastfield library is running a mini-computer club.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire libraries are set to host a number of free events aimed at encouraging pre-schoolers to develop a love for books as part of U5's Week

Most libraries across North Yorkshire will also host story times, rhyme times and various craft sessions.

There will also be a large collection of Family Matters books for parents and carers which contain useful tips from weaning to improving behaviour.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “Developing a love of books and reading in the early years is key to a child’s future success.

"Reading to your child increases their vocabulary, develops their imagination and builds their self-esteem.

“This generation of pre-schoolers have missed out on many early learning opportunities so celebrating Under 5's Week is more important than ever.

"Please get involved and help your little ones develop essential skills including listening, asking questions, taking turns and following instructions.”