News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Nominations now open: St Wilfrid’s Stars to recognise individuals who contribute to Ripon's incredible community spirit

By popular demand, Ripon Together has announced that it will once again run St Wilfrid’s Stars, following the success of their first year.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:50 BST

The awards are a celebration of thanks to the organisations that enrich the life of the city and its rural neighbours.

This includes all individuals who contribute to Ripon’s incredible community spirit however big or small.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year saw hundreds of nominations in a variety of categories, and the scheme's organisers nominations for the 2023 awars by September 30.

Ripon Together announces the return of St Wilfrid's Stars which are set to award community spirit and individual contributions.Ripon Together announces the return of St Wilfrid's Stars which are set to award community spirit and individual contributions.
Ripon Together announces the return of St Wilfrid's Stars which are set to award community spirit and individual contributions.
Most Popular

The names of those nominated last year were displayed in Ripon Cathedral alongside a beautiful display of stars hung from the cathedral roof, knitted by the Community Poppy Project.

Those nominated were then invited to a reception in the cathedral with around 250 in attendance.

The scheme is running again this year, following such a remarkable response.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Hewitt, a director of Ripon Together, said the organisation is hoping to beat the number of nominations it received last year: “The point of the scheme is to recognise and celebrate all those who add to the quality of life in and around Ripon.

“We want everyone in the area to think about those who go the extra mile in whatever field, and to nominate them.”

The strength of the city’s close community has seen a succession of vibrant events and festivals organised by a variety of groups which rely on a large body of volunteers.

Sports clubs, other youth activities like brownies, church groups, environmental groups, cultural bodies and events and many more all rely on incredible volunteers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yet the volunteers who deliver so much often receive little recognition or thanks.

Several local companies are interested in sponsoring the scheme and it is hoped to make further announcements on this shortly.

Read More
Ripon charity group raises £1,250 in memory of Jenny Moss and her outstanding wo...

The categories for this year’s awards are: Business – A business which has supported the city or its community.

Community – An individual who has made a difference to local people or the wider local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Community organisation – A not-for-profit organisation that has made a difference to local people.

Culture – The organisation or individual who has made a significant contribution to cultural activities in the Ripon area.

Sports and activity clubs – An individual who has made a significant contribution to sports or other group activities.

Tourism – A business or other organisation that can demonstrate a significant contribution to improving the Ripon area’s offering as a tourism destination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Environment – An individual or organisation that has made a significant contribution to protecting or improving the environment.

Individual young person – The person (under 19 years old) who has made a significant contribution.

Young people’s group – The group (under 19 years old) which has made a significant contribution.

Individual supporter of youth – the person who has made a major difference to Ripon’s young people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The judging panel will also select an overall volunteer of the year.

Those interested in sponsoring the scheme or individual awards can find out more bby emailing [email protected].

The scheme relies on nominations, if you know someone who would be perfect for an award, visit www.ripontogether.com/st- wilfrids-stars/

Related topics:RiponNominationsCommunity