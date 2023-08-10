Nominations now open: St Wilfrid’s Stars to recognise individuals who contribute to Ripon's incredible community spirit

The awards are a celebration of thanks to the organisations that enrich the life of the city and its rural neighbours.

This includes all individuals who contribute to Ripon’s incredible community spirit however big or small.

Last year saw hundreds of nominations in a variety of categories, and the scheme's organisers nominations for the 2023 awars by September 30.

Ripon Together announces the return of St Wilfrid's Stars which are set to award community spirit and individual contributions.

The names of those nominated last year were displayed in Ripon Cathedral alongside a beautiful display of stars hung from the cathedral roof, knitted by the Community Poppy Project.

Those nominated were then invited to a reception in the cathedral with around 250 in attendance.

The scheme is running again this year, following such a remarkable response.

Simon Hewitt, a director of Ripon Together, said the organisation is hoping to beat the number of nominations it received last year: “The point of the scheme is to recognise and celebrate all those who add to the quality of life in and around Ripon.

“We want everyone in the area to think about those who go the extra mile in whatever field, and to nominate them.”

The strength of the city’s close community has seen a succession of vibrant events and festivals organised by a variety of groups which rely on a large body of volunteers.

Sports clubs, other youth activities like brownies, church groups, environmental groups, cultural bodies and events and many more all rely on incredible volunteers.

Yet the volunteers who deliver so much often receive little recognition or thanks.

Several local companies are interested in sponsoring the scheme and it is hoped to make further announcements on this shortly.

The categories for this year’s awards are: Business – A business which has supported the city or its community.

Community – An individual who has made a difference to local people or the wider local community.

Community organisation – A not-for-profit organisation that has made a difference to local people.

Culture – The organisation or individual who has made a significant contribution to cultural activities in the Ripon area.

Sports and activity clubs – An individual who has made a significant contribution to sports or other group activities.

Tourism – A business or other organisation that can demonstrate a significant contribution to improving the Ripon area’s offering as a tourism destination.

Environment – An individual or organisation that has made a significant contribution to protecting or improving the environment.

Individual young person – The person (under 19 years old) who has made a significant contribution.

Young people’s group – The group (under 19 years old) which has made a significant contribution.

Individual supporter of youth – the person who has made a major difference to Ripon’s young people.

The judging panel will also select an overall volunteer of the year.

Those interested in sponsoring the scheme or individual awards can find out more bby emailing [email protected].