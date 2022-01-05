Harrogate's Belmont Grosvenor School appoints new headteacher

Nathan Sadler will take up his position at co-educational Belmont Grosvenor School in September from GEMS Wellington Academy Silicon Oasis in Dubai, where he is a founding member and helped open the school more than a decade ago.

Mr Sadler has lived in Dubai since 2011, having initially been appointed as Year Leader and Maths Co-ordinator for all primary years at GEMS before moving into senior leadership where he has progressed through the school’s leadership team from Assistant Principal to Vice Principal before being appointed Primary Principal in 2020.

Originally from Norfolk, Mr Sadler is excited about joining Belmont Grosvenor School, rated ‘excellent’ and ‘outstanding’ by independent inspectors, building on its successes and taking the Harrogate prep school forward to its next chapter.

He said: “It is my absolute privilege to be joining Belmont Grosvenor School as Headmaster starting next academic year and I am excited by the opportunity to collectively work with staff, pupils, parents and the governors to celebrate and build on the school’s successes and identity and continue to provide the children with strong foundations to thrive in their ever-changing world."

Belmont Grosvenor School, based at Swarcliffe Hall, Birstwith, is a down-to-earth and nurturing school where children are challenged to make outstanding progress in a magical countryside setting.

Whatever their start point, every child is stretched to meet their all-round potential.

Set in 20-acres of grounds just a few miles from the centre of Harrogate, the school and nursery welcomes boys and girls from three months to 11 years.

Mr Sadler added: “I’m very impressed with the school grounds and emphasis placed on outdoor learning opportunities and look forward to embracing the whole school community and collectively creating life-long memories for the children."

Pupils at Belmont Grosvenor enjoy a wide range of sporting opportunities, and Mr Sadler is looking forward to getting involved in them all, from refereeing fixtures to joining in cross country lessons.

Mr Sadler will be visiting Belmont Grosvenor School in March to meet pupils, parents and staff, before taking up his position at the start of the next academic year.

He said: “I am very much focussed on parent involvement in the school, and am a big advocate of community experiences.

"I am looking forward to working with the current leadership team, staff and governors over the next 10 months to ensure a smooth transition takes place."

Gordon Milne, Chair of the Governors at Belmont Grosvenor School, said Mr Sadler brought a wealth of experience to Belmont Grosvenor School, including seven years in a senior leadership role in Dubai, and he was looking forward to his arrival at the beginning of the next academic year.

He said: “Nathan displayed a real passion for learning and primary education, which he chose as a career path at the age of 16 and which continued with a 1st Class honours degree in Primary Education and more recently the National Professional Qualification for Headship (NPQH)."