New Rotary President welcomed

After attending Harrogate High School, David joined Myers Stamps in Leeds in 1979 where he was an auction describer and valuer, before setting up on his own in business in 1982.

Outgoing Rotary President Helen Westmancoat, whose year in office has been entirely dominated by the pandemic restrictions, said: “I wish the new President, David, success in his year, and hope that it will be more ‘normal’ than mine has been!”

And David also has many interests outside of Rotary.

With a keen interest in the postage of the Caribbean, David is a past president of Harrogate Philatelic Society.

A keen badminton and cricket player, David has recently been President of Harrogate Hockey Club having been a member for 45 years.

David joined Rotary in 2004 and this will be his second term as President of Rotary in Knaresborough, having previously held the office in 2011-12.

David’s partner is Chandy Koria, a physiotherapist at York hospital.

And the Rotary Club also welcomed David Moon into its membership.

Born in Halifax David went to school in Harrogate.Passionate about music, having played guitar since age eight, David studied in London for a music degree, before becoming a secondary school Music Teacher.

Having composed music for Channel 4, released a solo album on Spotify and performed in a variety of high-profile events, in July 2020 David made the unusual career shift into Funeral Directing, with Full Circle Funerals in Harrogate.