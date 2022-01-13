New regular market coming to Valley Gardens says Harrogate Borough Council as it steps up support for Sun Colonnade

Harrogate's award-winning Valley Gardens.

The council's comments follow the launch of a new campaign by historian Malcolm Neesam calling for this key part of the Valley Gardens to be brought back to its proper glory and be made weather-proof, calls which have already won the backing of Harrogate Civic Society.

Coun Andy Paraskos, Harrogate Borough Council cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said the council was working hard to improve and protect the Sun Colonnade which was first opened in 1933 in the award-winning parkland.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Paraskos said: “We have not been approach directly about installing a roof on the colonnades and by doing so could result in the beautiful Wisteria, which many people come to admire, being removed. "However, work is planned to repair the two roofed Sun Parlours within the colonnades as well as create more opportunities to other to use the space.

“And thanks to a partnership with Little Bird Made, a regular artisan market will also becoming to the gardens in the near future.

Harrogate Borough Council outlined the work it had already carried out to look after the Sun Colonnade and added it was committed to looking after it.

Coun Paraskos said: “Last year, new energy-efficient was installed to improve and enhance the Sun Colonnade along with Lime Tree Walk.

“We have also carried out a steam clean of the paving and will be repair any of the paths should they need attention, as well as remove some of the heavy ivy from the roof. This will allow more light through and other vines to flourish.