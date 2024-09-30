Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraiser has been set up to help businesses in and around Pateley Bridge who were affected by a devastating blaze in the town.

Multiple crews from across the county were called after a large fire broke through the roof of a two-storey commercial and residential premises which houses King Street Workshops, Nidderdale Museum and a residential property, on September 14.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews remained at the scene for several hours fighting the fire and extinguishing hotspots.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to reports of a large fire at a building in Pateley Bridge.

A fundraiser had been set up to help a man called David who lost his home in the fire.

Now, a new A Go Fund Me page has been set up with the aim of raising £10,000 to help affected businesses.

Rev Elizabeth Sewell, who assists Rev Darryl Hall in the Upper Nidderdale parish, which includes Pateley Bridge, said: “Darryl, Chris Thompson, Mayor of Pateley Bridge and Sophie Addyman, who set up a separate Go Fund Me page, and I have been chatting about ‘what next’?

"Thanks to the amazing generosity of so many people all David’s immediate needs have been met.

"Now we need, as a community, to turn our attention to those people who have lost their businesses and so their livelihoods.

"We don’t yet know their exact needs but are certain there will be plenty of those.

"So, with the permission of Fiona Mazza (Ceramics) and Debby and Ian (Moxon and Simm Jewellery) we have set up this new opportunity for the community to continue to help.

"All the money donated will go to help them in this sad situation.”

The Go Fund Me page currently stands at £2,500.