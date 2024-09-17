Multiple crews from across the county were called to King Street at 10.12pm on Saturday (August 14) to a large fire at a commercial and residential premises.

The fire broke through the roof of the two-story building, measuring around 15×40 metres, which houses King Street Workshops, Nidderdale Museum and a residential property.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “Crews remained at the scene for several hours fighting the fire and extinguishing hotspots.

"They used breathing apparatus, main jets, hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform.”

In a post on social media, The United Parish of Upper Nidderdale praised and thanked the fire service and local community for their support.

It said: "Please pray for all those affected by the fire on King Street on Saturday night, for the man whose home has been destroyed, for those whose workshops have been severely affected and their livelihood threatened.

“We give thanks that no lives were lost, for the swift intervention of the fire brigades and the local community, which saved a life and many other buildings.”

Following the fire, a Go Fund Me Page has been set up by Sophie Addyman to raise money for David, whose house was destroyed in the fire, and has already raised over £1,500.

In a post on the fundraising page, Sophie said: “I am wanting to raise funds for David who’s house caught on fire on Saturday evening.

"As a community, we got together that night to make sure everyone was ok and now I think as a community we should get together to get him some funds for new clothes, shoes and everything he needs as he has absolutely nothing left.

"Sadly all his memories and treasures have gone so please as a community, let’s get together and help this man.”

To make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/e755d5fd

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still on-going.

