New children’s charity will host first fundraiser in Harrogate
A new charity has been launched to transform the childhoods of thousands of youngsters across Yorkshire.
Yorkshire Children’s Charity (YCC) has been set up to ensure that no child or young person is left behind due to ill health, disability or financial circumstances. The charity, which launched on January 1, is backed by some of Yorkshire’s top business leaders and founded by a team with extensive experience.
Its first fundraising event will see the team hosting the ‘The Yorkshires’ – Commercial Real Estate Awards on Thursday, May 5 at Rudding Park Hotel, Harrogate. The event will celebrate the very best in commercial property and will be an excellent opportunity to network.
CEO Charlotte Farrington said: “Yorkshire Children’s Charity will shape and change the lives of those who need help the most – as a team we’re dedicated to identifying the needs of families, schools and local communities in the region and responsively supporting them in practical ways. Every child should be given the opportunity to reach their own unique potential and access the world around them.”
Working alongside building contractors and suppliers, YCC will also launch the Yorkshire Big Build - an initiative delivering state-of-the-art facilities to SILC and SEND schools.
To get involved or donate, visit: www.yorkshirechildrenscharity.org