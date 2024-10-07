Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pannal and Beckwithshaw Neighbourhood News

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Communion and Prayer Service led by Rev Ben Clowes at 10.00 am on Sunday October 13. Table Tennis every Thursday (school room) from 7.30 pm till 9.00 pm.

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: On Sunday October 13 Holy Communion (also streamed live) at 9.15 am. Sung Compline on Thursday October 17 at 9.00 pm. Morning Prayer on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH - BECKWITHSHAW: Holy Communion at 11.15 am on Sunday October 13. Morning Prayer at 9.15 am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday October 15 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

GARDENING CLUB: The next meeting is on Thursday October 17 at 7.30 pm at Pannal Village Hall when Faith Douglas, curator at Thorp Perrow, will present “Thorp Perrow through the Seasons”. The arboretum has one of the UK's finest collection of trees, including five National Plant Collections. Faith is a regular contributor at Harrogate Flower Show where she co-hosts the Human Gardener Stage. Further information from the Programme Secretary ([email protected]) or (07919 987013).

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday October 15 in the Chapter House at 12.30 pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The autumn 2024/25 series of lectures continues on Monday October 21 at 7.30 pm at the Christ Church Centre on the Stray when Sarah Burles will present “Kettles Yard: A Masterpiece of Curatorship”. Sarah is an art historian and founder of Cambridge Art Tours. Join up for the full series or attend as a guest -all are welcome. Doors are open from 6.30 pm and each talk lasts about an hour. Find out more (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email ([email protected]). The Arts Society Nidd Valley is one of 365 local societies under the umbrella of The Arts Society, a leading arts education charity with a global network of local societies which bring people together through a shared curiosity of the arts. The picture shows a scene from Kettles Yard.

HELP WITH HEALTH AND WELLBEING FROM YOUR LIBRARY: Resources include: Wellbeing Bags (and Self-care toolkits for teenagers). Reading Well collections – for Dementia, Mental Health (Adults) Teens and Children. Tough Topics - Packs of books and activities to help children aged 3-8 years process their emotions and allow conversations about their feelings around big life-changing events. Family Matters - Book collections for parents, carers, family members and professionals working with children to help deal with ups and downs of family life. Books for adults and books to share with children. Stim Kits - Sensory resources for use for autism-friendly events and activities. Books for people who find reading more challenging – dyslexia, eye strain, low literacy, tiredness. This (northyorks.gov.uk/leisure-tourism-and-culture/libraries/) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

PANNAL AND BURN BRIDGE OPEN GARDENS?: Some interest has already been shown but more willing volunteers would be helpful! As well as a good opportunity to showcase the many lovely gardens in Pannal and Burn Bridge, it could generate funds for St Robert's church. If you think you could help, or have comments to make, email the church office ([email protected]).

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL SHORT MAT BOWLS – A NEW CLUB? Some time ago the Village Hall acquired the necessary bowls and mat to host a “short mat bowls” club. This was used regularly by a local Group but they disbanded and the equipment has been kept in store ever since. Would you be interested in starting or joining a new Club at the Village Hall? If you're interested, particularly if you would be willing to take a lead in running things, contact the Village Hall at ([email protected])

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL – FILM NIGHTS?: As you may know, following its successful bid to the National Lottery, the Village Hall has now bought a new projector with HD capability so blu ray and 4G movies can be shown. The committee are keen to recruit someone who would be interested in running a regular Film Night. If you're interested, particularly if you would be willing to take a lead in running things, contact the Village Hall at ([email protected]). Perhaps a good start would be another opportunity to view the variety of archive footage on the Harrogate district held by the Yorkshire Film Archive.

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL 'PUB NIGHT' : A reminder that the next “pub night” at Pannal Village Hall is on Friday October 25! As well as a range of competitively priced drinks, it's also the chance to meet up with friends and neighbours for this monthly social gathering. Pub Night takes place on the last Friday of the month, open from 8.00 pm to 11.00 pm.

WELLSPRING YOUTH EMPOWER COURSE: Starting 17 Octoberon Thursday evenings, from 6.30-8.00 pm at Wellspring House in Starbeck. The free 8-week course starting in October is for teens (15-17 years) to explore, explain and improve self-esteem. Do you know any young people who struggle to believe in themselves, want to learn strategies to improve their confidence and cope better with stress? (wellspringtherapy.co.uk/youth/empower/)

CARE FREE SPACE GROUP: Dancing for Wellbeing for family carers of people with dementia, the group is funded by the National Lottery, free of charge and runs monthly at Gracious Street Methodist Church. It is run by an experienced Dance Movement Psychotherapist It is a small group, with the last few spaces remaining. If you, or anyone you know, would be interested in finding out more, contact Hannah ([email protected]) or call her (07449 234 382).

MURDER MYSTERY EVENING: Have you booked yet? At Pannal Methodist Church Hall on Friday October 25 at 7.00 pm (doors open at 6.30 pm) a two act play, written and performed by Lidgett Park Methodist Church with a fish and chip supper served in the interval. Tickets (including the supper) for this advance ticket only event are priced at £15 and are available from ([email protected]). Seating is unreserved.

AND FINALLY: More road closures through the centre of Pannal for two weeks during the hours of 9.30 am to 3.30 pm. Let's hope it's the resurfacing of Main Street!