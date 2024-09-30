Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pannal and Beckwithshaw Neighbourhood News

PANNAL AND BURN BRIDGE NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN – REFERENDUM 3 OCTOBER 2024 : Don't forget to vote! The Function Room at Pannal Village Hallwill be open from 6.30am-11.30pm. All residents should have received a ballot card for use on the day and do remember to take photo ID with you when casting your vote! A Neighbourhood Plan is a statutory document, with legal standing, and which enables local communities to play a much stronger and positive role in shaping the area in which they live and work. It takes a long-term view of how a community sees itself developing and, as such, encompasses a wide range of topics from land use to commercial development, from transportation to nature reserves. Find a copy of the plan at

“CONJURORS 2024”: It was a splendid evening of magic from the Harrogate Society of Magicians in association with members of the York and Leeds societies. Ably compered by Justin Arnold, who also had a number of his own tricks, the finale involved all the magicians and was spectacular. My husband is still trying to work out how it was done! The photo shows two of the magicians in action. The Harrogate Society meets regularly at the village hall and the event on 20 September was in support of Open Arms Malawi (a local Harrogate charity) and Pannal Village Hall.

Magicians at Pannal Village Hall

MUSIC DAY AT ST ROBERT'S – SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER: Raising funds for St Robert's church, the “musicathon” during the day starts at 9am with a Concert at 7pm when there will be a wide variety of music with something for everyone! Featuring St Robert's musicians, there will be a performance of Vivaldi's “Gloria”, with a number of solos and, from Pannal School Junior Voices, a selection of songs. Refreshments will be available. Tickets, priced at £10 (children free) are available from the church office (873577) or online at (https://bit.ly/3z4wa8j).

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: On Sunday October 6, BCP Holy Communion at 8.00 am with Morning Worship (also streamed live) at 9.15 am and Joint Benefice Choral Evensong at 6.00 pm. Morning Prayer on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH - BECKWITHSHAW: All Age Service at 11.15 am on Sunday October 6. Morning Prayer at 9.15 am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday October 15 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

GARDENING CLUB: The next meeting is on Thursday October 17 at 7.30 pm at Pannal Village Hall when Faith Douglas, curator at Thorp Perrow, will present “Thorp Perrow through the Seasons”. The arboretum has one of the UK's finest collection of trees, including five National Plant Collections. Faith is a regular contributor at Harrogate Flower Show where she co-hosts the Human Gardener Stage. Further information from the Programme Secretary ([email protected]) or (07919 987013).

STREETSAFE: StreetSafe is an anonymous reporting tool, allowing you to share your concerns with a multiple agency group, which includes the Police, about areas where you feel unsafe or want to avoid for any reason. You might avoid an area of town as you feel uncomfortable passing groups who gather, or you may be concerned about the signs of drug use, lack of CCTV etc. The information is passed to the Senior Management Teams to ensure that officers patrol the right places at the right time (northyorkshire.police.uk/notices/street-safe/street-safe/).

PENSION CREDIT TOOLKIT: Pensioners should check if they could be eligible for Pension Credit to secure the Winter Fuel Payment, worth up to £300 per household. This toolkit is for anyone to help them understand how they may get extra money (www.gov.uk/government/publications/pension-credit-toolkit).

HARROGATE ON FILM: Another splendid evening, this time at the Odeon when, courtesy of the Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Civic Society, this community screening opened a window onto the film heritage of the town over the decades. There was a variety of archive footage – the people, places, major events, and everyday life in the 20th century, specially curated and presented by the Yorkshire Film Archive. Find out more about the Yorkshire Film Archive and the North East Film Archive at (www.yfanefa.com).

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday October 15 in the Chapter House at 12.30 pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

FREE HELP GETTING ONLINE: Second Monday of the month, between 10.00 am – 12.00 noon. No appointment is needed, just call in to Community House, 46-50 East Parade, HG1 5RR. These sessions are aimed at older people, those with a disability or impairment, additional, neurodiverse or mental health support needs. Computers, phones, tablets and websites can be confusing and leave you feeling frustrated. AbilityNet, a UK wide charity, is here with friendly help with: Getting to know your Smartphone or Tablet; Staying Safer Online; Getting started with Email; Using Social Media, e.g. Facebook; Online entertainment, e.g. watching TV online; How to access Public Services e.g. Gov.UK; How to make a video call; How to manage your health online. If you’re not able to visit Community House but need help and are an older or disabled person or a carer, a trained and DBS-checked volunteer can see you at home. Call 0300 180 0028 to arrange.

WELLSPRING YOUTH EMPOWER COURSE: Starting 17 October on Thursday evenings, from 6.30-8.00 pm at Wellspring House in Starbeck. The free 8-week course starting in October is for teens (15-17 years) to explore, explain and improve self-esteem. Do you know any young people who struggle to believe in themselves, want to learn strategies to improve their confidence and cope better with stress? (wellspringtherapy.co.uk/youth/empower/)

CARE FREE SPACE GROUP: Dancing for Wellbeing for family carers of people with dementia, the group is funded by the National Lottery, free of charge and runs monthly at Gracious Street Methodist Church. It is run by an experienced Dance Movement Psychotherapist It is a small group, with the last few spaces remaining. If you, or anyone you know, would be interested in finding out more, contact Hannah ([email protected]) or call her (07449 234 382).

MURDER MYSTERY EVENING: Have you booked yet? Friday October 25 at 7.00 pm (doors open at 6.30 pm) a two act play, written and performed by Lidgett Park Methodist Church with a fish and chip supper served in the interval. Tickets (including the supper) for this advance ticket only event are priced at £15 and are available from ([email protected]). Seating is unreserved.

SMART WORKS: Smart Works provides high quality interview clothing and coaching sessions, to help women access their skill set and confidence to secure employment and succeed at work (hadca.org.uk/directory/organisation/20401)

AND FINALLY: A Forum has been established to work on a Harrogate Town Neighbourhood Plan. Read the first issue of the Harrogate Town Forum Newsletter at harrogatecivicsociety.org/neighbourhood-plan. Contact [email protected]. A website https://www.harrogatetownplan.org/ is being set up.