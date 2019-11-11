Match delay and 'chaos' as power cut leaves thousands of Harrogate Town and Portsmouth fans stuck outside stadium

Thousands of Harrogate Town and Portsmouth fans have been kept queuing outside the CNG Stadium ahead of tonight's big game, due to a major power outage.

Harrogate Town v Portsmouth clash completely sold out - Here's everything you need to know Fans lined up all down Wetherby Road and Lancaster Park Drive - turnstiles were closed, and floodlights were out. Kick-off was originally scheduled for 7.45pm, but has now been pushed back to 8.40pm, 55 minutes later.

The club has just started letting people in through the turnstiles.

Harrogate Town tweeted originally: "We currently have a local power outage affecting the stadium. Due to this turnstiles are not open and supporters are not currently able to enter the ground.

"We ask supporters to remain patient until they are working again."