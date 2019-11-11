Harrogate Town v Portsmouth clash completely sold out - here's everything you need to know ahead of the big game

It's official - tickets have now completely sold out for the biggest fixture in Harrogate Town AFC's history.

Crowds of 3,000-plus will pack out the CNG Stadium tonight, Monday, to see Town take on Portsmouth, and the excitement is ramping up as fans dream of what the momentous game could have in store.

Town's Manager Simon Weaver hopes his side can add to the long list of famous FA Cup upsets when they welcome Pompey to the grounds, in the biggest moment the club has seen since beating Brackley Town to earn promotion to the National League.

Important information for those heading to the game, from Harrogate Town AFC

Home supporters

Home supporters are to enter via the North turnstiles, which will be clearly marked. Please ensure that you have your ticket or the barcode on your e-ticket ready for presentation at the turnstiles to ensure quick admission. Once inside, you will be able to walk around the ground right around to the 1919 bar.

Supporters with tickets for the Aon Stand will be asked to enter via the two back entrances to the stand, where they will be required to show their ticket or e-ticket to the stewards. If you wish to leave the stand to visit the facilities or concession kiosks, you must show your ticket to the steward again on re-entry

Supporters with tickets to the Family (Car Park) and Myrings South terraces will be asked to show their tickets to the stewards upon entry to the stands.

Harrogate Town v Portsmouth: Magic of the FA Cup is a welcome distraction - Paul ThirwellThe club us operating a reserved seating system for this fixture in the Greene King IPA stand, and fans are kindly requested to sit in the seat clearly allocated on their ticket (row and seat number are provided). Season Tickets are not valid for this fixture, therefore the names on the seats are to be ignored, as long as you are sat in your allocated seat.

Opening times

All turnstiles will open at 5.30pm. The 1919 bar and food outlets are also open from the same times. Getting to the ground early means you can make the most of your day at Harrogate Town. The stadium team recommends that fans plan to arrive at the ground at least 45 minutes before the start of the game to ensure quick entry.

Match day programme

A Match Day programme will be on sale priced at £3.00 from a variety of outlets within the ground.

Visiting supporters

The South turnstiles will also be open from 5.30pm for Portsmouth supporters.

Away fan entry is via advance ticket only which can only be purchased direct from Portsmouth FC (subject to availability). There will be no sales on the day at The CNG Stadium.

There is no access to the 1919 bar for Portsmouth supporters.