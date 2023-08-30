‘Marry me? Megan’ - Drone light show proves ‘love is in the air’ as man proposes over Newby Hall near Ripon

When it comes to romantic gestures, few things capture the imagination quite like a drone proposal of marriage, and what better way to ask that life-altering question than with a dazzling display of lights pirouetting in the night sky?

Enter the world of drone light shows, an innovative and spellbinding way to pop the question to a significant other.

The display took an incredible six months in the making and was remarkably kept a secret even amongst Miss Greenwood’s family and friends some of who attended the evening.

She said yes. Rhys Whelan surprise proposal to partner Megan Greenwood with an inspiring drone light show.

DroneSwarm Director Mat Lawrence said: “We were approached by Rhys Whelan, 30, who popped the question to Megan Greenwood, 27, at an event we produced called Firework Champions.”

The display took place at Newby Hall near Ripon, North Yorkshire, on Saturday night which was the first time in the UK a drone proposal has been flown as a swarm.

Mr Lawrence said: “It was an absolute pleasure to work with Rhys to design and fly the UK’s first ever drone light show proposal display for his partner Megan.

“Not only was it a surprise for her but also the attendees of the event at Newby Hall.

DroneSwarm light show at Newby Hall featured a romantic proposal which surprised everyone involved.

"The show was set to the couple’s favourite songs and contained a variety of images before ending with the question ‘Marry me?’ ‘Megan’.

“It was an emotional experience."

Firework Champions is the UK’s leading firework event taking place at 7 stately homes across the UK.

DroneSwarm is a division of MLE Pyrotechnics Limited and is one the the leading drone light show providers based in the UK.

Mr Lawrence said:“We produce our own drone platform right here in the UK and develop software and hardware to put us right at the forefront of swarming technology.

“What makes DroneSwarm different is they design and manufacture their drone fleet inhouse.”