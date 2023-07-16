Newby Hall Historic Vehicle Rally 2023: All the best photos from classic car show at Yorkshire stately home
Newby Hall marked the 50th anniversary of its Historic Vehicle Rally this weekend.
The event in the grounds of the stately home near Ripon has grown to become the biggest one-day classic car show in the north, with over 1,000 exhibitors.
North of England Classic and Pre-War Automobiles organise the rally, with the likes of Aston Martins and Wolseleys on show. Enthusiasts also run auto-jumble stalls.
Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along.
