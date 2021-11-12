Law firm backing for Henshaws

The gift from Stowe Family Law will enable the Harrogate College to continue to deliver its iMUSE programme which creates a relaxing and creative multi-sensory space for learning, helping those with complex needs, including students on the autism education programmes.

The iMUSE programme uses relaxation, music and visuals to help students become calmer, focused and more aware of themselves and others.

The Stowe Family Law Harrogate team said: “We are proud to be supporting Henshaws’ fantastic iMUSE programme, which helps students with complex needs.”

Henshaws Fundraising Development Manager Helen Donkin said: “We work hard to find ways to help students to engage with learning and the iMUSE programme has been a great success.

“We are delighted to have received this help from Stowe Family Law to ensure students can benefit from it for another year.”

Through its personalised approach to education, learning and care, Henshaws empower children and young people living with a disability to progress and live life the way they want.

“Whether preparing for employment, making friends or learning to live more independently, we enable our students to make their aspirations possible and goals a reality,” said a college spokesman.

“Students follow an individual study programme to develop their independence, communication, personal and social skills.”