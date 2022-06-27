Knaresborough Silver Band stages open rehearsal for Make Music Day

The band rehearsed familiar hymn tunes and popular pieces and marches, including Sailor’s Hornpipe and Death or Glory.

“The rehearsal was well received by an appreciative audience and enjoyed by the band players on a perfect summer’s evening,” said a spokesman for the band.

Knaresborough Silver Band has a long history of providing entertaining music for all occasions.

They perform at a wide range of concerts, contests and events around the North of England each year, including the world famous Knaresborough Bed Race, Durham Miners’ Gala and Ripon Brass Festival.

The band took part in Make Music Day, which first came to the UK in 2012 and the number of gigs taking place has been growing year on year.

It has grown from the first UK-wide coordinated event in 2017, with support and funding from national organisations resulting in 147 performances to a total of 3,589 live and online performances in 2021.

The campaign, which is part of a world-wide movement, aims to get people involved in the grassroots music and take it outside on the longest day of the year.

Make Music Day is an international annual day of music making.

The free celebration of music takes place in 125 countries on the 21 June every year.

It creates cultural communities by fostering connections in music-making, supporting the development of skills and promoting music to new audiences via free music events and participatory projects.

Knaresborough Silver Band runs a beginners’ band in Knaresborough every Tuesday 7.30–8pm for new and returning players, followed by the main band 8-9.30pm.

There are vacancies for cornet, tenor horn and euphonium. Enquiries can be made by emailing: [email protected] or via Facebook.

Knaresborough Silver Band will be playing in public on Sunday August 21 at Knaresborough Beer Festival.