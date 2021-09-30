Keep Us Warm This Winter: Real concern as residents across Harrogate district battle against high fuel and food costs

Michelle Hayes of Resurrected Bites feels desperately sorry for those across the Harrogate district who are doing their very best to make ends meet and have the daily stress of not knowing how they are going to cover their bills.

Launched last week, the Keep Us Warm This Winter campaign aims to ensure readers have all the information that they need and to offer guidance on how they can cope through the winter months.

Gas prices have reached record levels in recent weeks, which has also resulted in CO2 shortages for food suppliers.

Amid the concerns and with the colder season approaching, nobody should have to face the choice between eating or heating in their own home.

One of those community groups looking to help residents is Resurrected Bites, a Harrogate and Knaresborough based community organisation aiming to reduce food waste and food poverty across the district.

They work with local businesses and suppliers to divert good quality food from landfill and instead convert it in to meals and provide it to families through their brand new community groceries scheme.

The scheme offers an affordable way for individuals and families to access good quality food and not only does it help people save money, it also means that people are helping to save the environment by stopping good quality food from going to waste.

Michelle Hayes, Director of Resurrected Bites, said: “We are really pleased to have our ‘pay as you feel’ cafes and shops back open and thankfully we haven’t noticed any supply issues yet, but it is obviously a potential concern as we want to be able to offer a wide range of food.

“The rising energy and food prices and the loss of the £20 Universal Credit uplift payment is causing a great deal of concern for many of our customers.

“The other day I was listening to a working, single mum who was in tears because she cannot manage on her income and I feel desperately sorry for her and others who are doing their best to make ends meet and have this daily stress of not knowing how they are going to cover their bills.

"In addition to our 'pay as you feel' cafes and shops at West Park United Reformed Church and Gracious St Methodist Church, we are launching a community grocery at New Park Community Hub in New Park Primary Academy in October and one in Gracious St Methodist Church in November.

"These will ensure that people on a low income can eat well and aim to relieve some of their hardship.

"We will also be offering access to free courses such as financial advice & job clubs, and activities such as toddler groups."

Resurrected Bites have more than 100 people helping out and are always keen to hear from anyone who would like to join their team and lend a helping hand.