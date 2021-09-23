Harrogate and District Leeds United Supporters Club raise over £2,000 for charity

Dave Rowson (right) with ex Leeds United player Jermaine Beckford - one of the many famous faces to have had their photo taken with the Stan Bowles calendar

Dave Rowson, who is a member of the supporters club, held a three-day fundraiser to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK.

An evening of Leeds United music with The Centenary Whites at the Manhattan Club, a 'photo with Stan' outside The Old Peacock pub at Elland Road and The Stan Bowles Charity Pairs competition at the Black Swan Bowling Club all helped to raise £2,791 for the charity.

'A picture with Stan Bowles' was the running theme throughout the fundraising initiative and has seen the likes of ex Leeds United player Jermaine Beckford and Leeds United Chief Executive Angus Kinnear pose with the calendar that Dave bought by chance back in 2020.

Why Stan Bowles?

At a Leeds United versus QPR away game in 2020, on the way to collect his match ticket with Chairman of the supporters club Charley Megginson, a Stan Bowles 2020 calendar was thrust into Dave's hand.

Dave thanked the street seller and walked on with it, however they shouted after him: "It's for charity, £2 please."

Knowing that they were at the ground early and needing to get into a ‘home fans only’ pub, Dave decided £2 was worth the investment for a free pass in as those inside would assume that they were QPR fans.

Dave and Charley decided to provide updates on Stan and began taking random pictures of folk with Stan on the day out and this continued at a Northern Soul evening in Harrogate the following day and the cult of 'A picture with Stan' was born.

After doing this for a laugh and a joke in 2020, Dave decided to put the 2021 calendar to better use and the Stan Bowles Alzheimer’s Research fundraiser was setup.

Who is Stan Bowles?

Stan Bowles is a former professional footballer and had spells at Manchester City, Crewe Alexandra, Brentford and Queens Park Rangers and was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2015.

Following the success of the fundraising weekend, Dave said: "Thank you to everyone for your tremendous support towards the Harrogate Leeds United Supporters Club Fundraiser."

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity dedicated to making breakthroughs possible.

Their mission is to bring about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025.