Junior soldiers to plant 10,000 white crocuses on the Harrogate Stray this weekend

The flowers will enhance the line of trees known as Peace Avenue close to the Empress Roundabout — adjacent to Skipton Road.

The Peace Avenue, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Harrogate, in 2014, was originally planted by school children from across Harrogate to commemorate the Regiments and soldiers who fought and died in World War One, now over 100 years ago.

The planting on the white crocuses carried out by the Junior Soldiers goes towards their efforts to achieve their individual Duke of Edinburgh Scheme Awards.

Junior soldiers from the Army Foundation College will plant 10,000 white crocuses on the Harrogate Stray this weekend

Lt Daniel Curry, commanding officer at the Army Foundation College, said: “It will be a privilege to aid in the planting of the white crocuses alongside the Rotary Club of Harrogate.

"Both the Club and College have given the Junior Soldiers the opportunity to help the local community, complete their Duke of Edinburgh Award and being so close to Remembrance Sunday, remember those who served before them and gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

The event will be attended by the Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Councillor Victoria Oldham.

Advertisement Hide Ad