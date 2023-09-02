Nidd Plus has devised an application criteria to allow rural residents access to a pocket of savings aimed at anything from providing support for an event to contributing to individual struggles.

The charity shop which opened in February 2022 has been trading for 18 months and is now in a position to know how much of the fund is available.

Helen Flynn, executive director at Nidderdale Plus Community Hub, said: "We are very excited to finally launch the Nidderdale Plus Community Fund, which has come about through the proceeds from sales at Nidderdale Charity Shop.

“It’s a big thing for the local community to have this fund and the charity shop is a way to give back directly to your doorstep.

“We became aware as a community hub that we can never know all the needs out there, so the fund is a way of responding to unknown and unmet needs.

“What I like about the idea behind the fund is that it creates a virtuous circle of people bringing goods into the shop, or buying second hand goods from the shop.

“The money made on each sale then goes back to support the local community where the shop is based.”

The scheme will consider applications from groups working in, or for people living in the Nidderdale and Washburn Valley area.

The fund supports community inspired projects, activities and events which help to demonstrate how a small investment can make a big difference and reflect the priorities of these target beneficiaries.

A volunteer at the Nidderdale Charity Shop shared the benefits to physical and mental well-being in the role

Elizabeth Clarke, lead volunteer at the Nidderdale Charity Shop, she said: "I found through volunteering that it absolutely helps my mental well-being.

“The NHS five steps to mental health and well-being are connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and give, and I find that working at the shop does all these things for me.

“I love the social side of volunteering and it’s fulfilling to be a listening ear for people and giving informal support.