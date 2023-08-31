News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: 15 fascinating images taking a look at life during the construction of Nidderdale's Reservoirs

The Nidderdale Herald has begun a new series of mini-histories of life in the Yorkshire Dales, which begins with a look at life during the construction of the reservoirs, thanks to a collaboration with Nidderdale Museum.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:22 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 08:23 BST

Nidderdale Museum have partnered with the Nidderdale Herald to create a series of mini-histories exploring rural life and illustrating what it was like to live in the Dales before life as we know it today.

Reservoirs are enormous man-made lakes which store river or rain water behind a large wall called a dam. They are usually built in the countryside to supply water to the large numbers of people who live in cities.

During the 1880s, Nidderdale was chosen to provide water for Bradford which needed huge amounts of water for its people and for its wool industry.

Bradford Corporation was given special permission from the government to build reservoirs in Nidderdale.

Take a look at these 15 historical photographs of people living and working during the construction of the reservoirs which are still at work today.

An official party of VIP's standing in front of the machinery.

1. Angram Reservoir

An official party of VIP's standing in front of the machinery. Photo: Nidderdale Museum

The sod-cutting ceremony at Angram, Wednesday 13th July 1904. In the centre is the Lord Mayor including two gentlemen holding the silver models which were presented to Alderman Milner, who was absent due to sickness.

2. Angram Reservoir

The sod-cutting ceremony at Angram, Wednesday 13th July 1904. In the centre is the Lord Mayor including two gentlemen holding the silver models which were presented to Alderman Milner, who was absent due to sickness. Photo: Nidderdale Museum

Men posing aside of the construction railway line to Angram.

3. The railway to Angram

Men posing aside of the construction railway line to Angram. Photo: Nidderdale Museum

Scar Reservoir from above in 1935. Note the village on the far side and the tracks zig-zagging down into the bottom of the damn.

4. Scar Reservoir

Scar Reservoir from above in 1935. Note the village on the far side and the tracks zig-zagging down into the bottom of the damn. Photo: Nidderdale Museum

