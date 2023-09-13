Watch more videos on Shots!

Park View Stores Bakery, on Bridgehouse Gate, announced that their final day of trading will be Saturday, September 16.

Since the news broke, they have received an overwhelming response online from their lifelong customers whose comments describe the ‘heart-breaking’ news as ‘an end of an era’

The bakery first opened in 1980 over four decades ago.

They have since become part of the town's framework - known for their fresh bread, homemade cakes and a place with a friendly, familiar face.

The family, who built the bread bakery in 1983, fondly reminisced about fighting over where the tiny weight had gone once used on old-fashioned scales.

Mother and daughter, Dorothy and Karen Wilson who run the bakery alongside father and son, Malcolm and Kevin Wilson, were initially reluctant to be interviewed.

However, the unexpected heart-warming response helped the Nidderdale Herald to persuade them otherwise.

The Wilson’s said they wanted to express their deep gratitude for the loyalty they’ve received from both their longstanding staff and their customers.

Dorothy Wilson said:“You have to try to look after places, the cricket club, the football team, and the community.

“We’ve watched locals who came in as children grow up, and have their own families now.

“The caravaners who are always happy to see you, it's all been worth it.

“We just want to thank our customers and employees immensely for their loyalty and support over the years. “

The family have been the first to open their doors each morning and provide locals with custom made sandwiches on their way to work.

Karen Wilson said:“It's just the financial climate, the last couple of years has been a struggle for everyone.

“Sometimes you can ride through a rough period, which we’ve done before.

“At the minute, we can’t see an end to it.

“It’s sad, but it's just time to call it a day.”

The bakery provided many with their first jobs, supported the elderly, and has left lasting memories for people living in the Dales.

Here are just some of the comments thanking the bakery for their decades of ‘support and friendship’ which have been left on their Facebook page;

‘I have lots of stories from working there and I still tell them to this day. Life moves on but memories last forever and mine certainly will! Good luck on your future ventures, you leave behind an amazing history in our little dale!’

‘My first real job, set me up for life with what I learnt working at Parkview!’

‘Absolutely gutted you are closing. Thank you for your amazing food and even more amazing staff that have made my plain ham sandwiches and plain flapjack over the last 40yrs. It will be a sad day and even sadder loss for Pateley.’

‘Thank you for all your support and friendship over the years, especially for my mum. It meant a lot to us all.’

‘You have not only been a great bakery and shop but you have looked after the elderly and delivered goods and made sure they were ok, which the community will miss.’