IN PICTURES: 15 of the best rural pubs in Nidderdale according to TripAdvisor

Autumn is well on its way and whilst the beer gardens have enjoyed the delayed summer weather, we look at why rural pubs in Nidderdale are still worth a trip, day or night, according to TripAdvisor.

Pub goers drank in the sunshine during the final weeks of summer, and many last minute day trippers found themselves waiting for seating as beer gardens were full from Friday to Sunday.

Rural pubs are renown for holding onto a traditional style and keeping food simple, yet comforting, while making sure to produce a memorable pint of local beer.

Whilst Autumn maybe quieter, there are still plenty of reasons to be visit rural pubs, including nearby country walks, beautiful scenery, dog friendly venues, home cooked food and a warm log fire.

Our gallery includes public houses and eateries within a ten mile radius of the market town of Pateley Bridge to increase variety and encourage readers interest within the surrounding areas.

1 . The Station, Birstwith The Station serves British cuisine to the quality and standards of a gastropub. Menus also include vegan options. Photo: google maps

2 . The Sawley Arms, Fountains Abbey The Sawley Arms is perfectly located next to Fountains Abbey for those day trippers looking for lunch. Menus include vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Photo: TripAdvisor

3 . Harefield Hall, Pateley Bridge Harefield Hall is hidden just outside Pateley Bridge and comes with its own private and unique views of Nidderdale. Photo: Harefield Hall