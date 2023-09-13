News you can trust since 1836
Here are 15 of the best rural pubs that offer something unique and are worth a visit this Autumn.

IN PICTURES: 15 of the best rural pubs in Nidderdale according to TripAdvisor

Autumn is well on its way and whilst the beer gardens have enjoyed the delayed summer weather, we look at why rural pubs in Nidderdale are still worth a trip, day or night, according to TripAdvisor.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST

Pub goers drank in the sunshine during the final weeks of summer, and many last minute day trippers found themselves waiting for seating as beer gardens were full from Friday to Sunday.

Rural pubs are renown for holding onto a traditional style and keeping food simple, yet comforting, while making sure to produce a memorable pint of local beer.

Whilst Autumn maybe quieter, there are still plenty of reasons to be visit rural pubs, including nearby country walks, beautiful scenery, dog friendly venues, home cooked food and a warm log fire.

Our gallery includes public houses and eateries within a ten mile radius of the market town of Pateley Bridge to increase variety and encourage readers interest within the surrounding areas.

The Station serves British cuisine to the quality and standards of a gastropub. Menus also include vegan options.

1. The Station, Birstwith

The Station serves British cuisine to the quality and standards of a gastropub. Menus also include vegan options. Photo: google maps

The Sawley Arms is perfectly located next to Fountains Abbey for those day trippers looking for lunch. Menus include vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

2. The Sawley Arms, Fountains Abbey

The Sawley Arms is perfectly located next to Fountains Abbey for those day trippers looking for lunch. Menus include vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Photo: TripAdvisor

Harefield Hall is hidden just outside Pateley Bridge and comes with its own private and unique views of Nidderdale.

3. Harefield Hall, Pateley Bridge

Harefield Hall is hidden just outside Pateley Bridge and comes with its own private and unique views of Nidderdale. Photo: Harefield Hall

The Bridge Inn is a country pub with quality food and drink, including a pizza oven for that authentic taste. This traditional pub frequently puts on popular live music events and is regularly fully booked for Sunday lunch.

4. The Bridge Inn, Pateley Bridge

The Bridge Inn is a country pub with quality food and drink, including a pizza oven for that authentic taste. This traditional pub frequently puts on popular live music events and is regularly fully booked for Sunday lunch. Photo: google maps

