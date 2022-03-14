Incredible Harrogate volunteers arrive on Ukraine border after 1,550 mile journey to help refugees

Setting off on a mission to Ukraine - Harrogate businessmen Mark Smith from The HACS Group one of the main sponsors, Ray Allott and James Fulcher.

After setting off from Knaresborough on Saturday morning Ray Allott of Chimneycrete, a a Knaresborough-based firm which relines and repairs chimneys and Mark Smith of The HACS Group, the Harrogate-based building and civil engineering company, arrived at around midnight on Sunday in the 34-seater bus they had donated and driven.

Now standing on the edge of Ukraine, the bus bearing the legend "Bus donated by Yorkshire, England to the people of Ukraine" is loaded with generators and radios but will be handed over to humanitarian activists on the ground to help get women and children out of Ukraine to other European countries, including the UK.

The small team of volunteers, which also includes James Fulcher, now intend to hitchhike back home.

They have also set up a justgiving page for people to donate to pay for their petrol and supply costs which has raised more than £3,000 so far.

On the Justgiving page, the hardy Harrogate-Knaresborough volunteers said:

"Our mission is to take vital supplies and transport to the people trapped in Ukraine.

"The items we want to supply are radios and electricity-generating equipment all transported in a bus which we will leave in Ukraine to help transport people out of the country, as we have contacts over in Ukraine to do this.

"We plan to hitchhike back, and leave the bus in Ukraine.