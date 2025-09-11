IN PICTURES: 17 photos of Harrogate Business Awards finalists enjoying a celebratory drinks reception

The nominees were invited to the Pickled Sprout to celebrate being shortlisted for an award at the glitzy ceremony on Thursday, September 25 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel in Harrogate.

This year, the Harrogate Business Awards will celebrate it’s 20th anniversary.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “This special anniversary event promises to be an unforgettable evening.

"Join us to celebrate two decades of excellence and the very best of Harrogate's business community.”

Ahead of the big night, the judges – Matthew Stamford (Director at Verity Frearson), Claire Strachan (PR consultant at Claire & Katy PR), Phill Holdsworth (President of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce) and Katie Summersall (Operations Manager at Turkish Baths in Harrogate) – spent hours deliberating over the high standard of entries.

Claire Strachan said: “I really enjoyed judging the awards for the first time, with so many impressive entries.

“I get to meet many companies across the region writing the ‘In the company of’ business page, but reading all the entries was fascinating as to the diversity and range of local business.

“I am looking forward to meeting the finalists and chatting to them in more detail and then celebrating with the winners too.

“Harrogate has a lot to shout about and be proud of.”

The host of this year’s ceremony is Rich Williams, an award-winning radio presenter and event host currently across the Virgin Radio network of stations.

He said: “I'm absolutely delighted to be hosting this year's awards.

“It's always great to showcase and celebrate the best in the business, but to do so on a 20th anniversary will make this year feel even more momentous – bring it on.”

For more information about the Harrogate Business Awards 2025, hosted by the Harrogate Advertiser, and to buy tickets, visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/hba-2025/

To find out who is shortlisted for an award, click HERE

1 . HARROGATE BUSINESS AWARDS 2025 The finalists in our Harrogate Business Awards 2025 enjoying a celebratory drink at the Pickled Sprout Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . HARROGATE BUSINESS AWARDS 2025 Phill Holdsworth and Matthew Stamford enjoying a celebratory drink at the Pickled Sprout Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . HARROGATE BUSINESS AWARDS 2025 Sam Finn, Joanna Fok and Sarah Bowman enjoying a celebratory drink at the Pickled Sprout Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . HARROGATE BUSINESS AWARDS 2025 Charlotte Nixon and Astrid Wynne enjoying a celebratory drink at the Pickled Sprout Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales