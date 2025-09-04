Harrogate Business Awards 2025: Judges reveal the finalists for the 20th anniversary event
Excitement is building for the awards ceremony and gala dinner on Thursday, September 25 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel in Harrogate.
A spokesperson said: “This special anniversary event promises to be an unforgettable evening. Join us to celebrate two decades of excellence and the very best of Harrogate's business community.”
Ahead of the big night, the judges – Matthew Stamford, director at Verity Frearson; Claire Strachan, PR consultant at Claire & Katy PR; Phill Holdsworth, president of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce; and Katie Summersall, operations manager at Turkish Baths Harrogate – spent hours deliberating over the high standard of entries.
Claire said: “I really enjoyed judging the awards for the first time, with so many impressive entries.
“I get to meet many companies across the region writing the ‘In the company of’ business page, but reading all the entries was fascinating as to the diversity and range of local business.
“I am looking forward to meeting the finalists and chatting to them in more detail and then celebrating with the winners too.
“Harrogate has a lot to shout about and be proud of!”
The host of this year’s ceremony is Rich Williams, an award-winning radio presenter and event host currently across the Virgin Radio network of stations.
He said: “I'm absolutely delighted to be hosting this year's awards.
“It's always great to showcase and celebrate the best in the business, but to do so on a 20th anniversary will make this year feel even more momentous. Bring it on!”
Here are the finalists in each of the 12 categories:
Best Independent Business of the Year
Live For Today
Claire Baxter Galleries
Harrogate Ghost Walk
Harrogate Olde Sweet Shop
The Yorkshire Hearing Clinic
Retail or Leisure Business (Sponsored by Oakdale Golf Club)
Claire Baxter Galleries
Fodder - Great Yorkshire Food Hall
Harrogate International Festivals
Harrogate Olde Sweet Shop
The Japanese Shop Ltd
Rural Business of the Year (Sponsored by Fat Badger Group)
The Wellington Inn, Darley
Vicky Anderson Business Services
Yolk Farm
Yorkshire Heart Ltd
Small to Medium Business of the Year (Sponsored by Work Well Offices)
Howard Conrad
Live For Today
NaughtOne
Right at Home Harrogate
VetDentist
Business Leader/Entrepreneur (Sponsored by S&W Group)
Harrogate Ladies' College (Duchy College) - Joanna Fox, CEO and Principal
IDR Law - Martin Holdsworth
Live For Today - Marc Wise
Starling, Harrogate - Simon Midgley
VetDentist - Bob Partridge
Employee Health and Well-being (Sponsored by Turkish Baths Harrogate)
Fineline VAR
Harrogate Ladies' College (Duchy College)
Hospitality Business of the Year
Fat Badger Group
Number Thirteen
Starling, Harrogate
The West Park Hotel
Sustainability Award
Clearpoint Recycling
Progress Consulting Ltd
Resurrected Bites
Techbuyer
The Harrogate Bus Company
Tourism Award
Harrogate Ghost Walk
Harrogate International Festivals
How Stean Gorge
Mother Shipton's Cave
Stump Cross Caverns
Turkish Baths Harrogate
Technology and Digital Award (Sponsored by Made Smarter)
Howard Conrad
IDR Law Protect: Larke
Live For Today
Nuumad
Suffrago Limited
Business in the community
Brackenfield School
Labcorp
Starling Harrogate
The living room Starbeck
Large Business
Transdev Blazefield, trading as The Harrogate Bus Company
Labcorp
To celebrate the achievements of all those on the shortlist, the finalists drinks reception will be held on Wednesday, September 10 at the Pickled Sprout Harrogate, hosted by Simon Cotton from Fat Badger Group.
Special recognition goes to Made Smarter, Oakdale Golf Club, HRH Group, Turkish Baths Harrogate, Work Well Offices, Yorkshire Cancer Research, Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, Verity Frearson and Harrogate Brewing Co for their generosity and support of this year’s awards.
Tickets are now available for the awards ceremony. For more information, visit www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk