The judging panel has selected the finalists for the Harrogate Business Awards 2025 as the event celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Excitement is building for the awards ceremony and gala dinner on Thursday, September 25 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel in Harrogate.

A spokesperson said: “This special anniversary event promises to be an unforgettable evening. Join us to celebrate two decades of excellence and the very best of Harrogate's business community.”

Ahead of the big night, the judges – Matthew Stamford, director at Verity Frearson; Claire Strachan, PR consultant at Claire & Katy PR; Phill Holdsworth, president of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce; and Katie Summersall, operations manager at Turkish Baths Harrogate – spent hours deliberating over the high standard of entries.

The finalists have been revealed for the Harrogate Business Awards 2025. Photo: Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

Claire said: “I really enjoyed judging the awards for the first time, with so many impressive entries.

“I get to meet many companies across the region writing the ‘In the company of’ business page, but reading all the entries was fascinating as to the diversity and range of local business.

“I am looking forward to meeting the finalists and chatting to them in more detail and then celebrating with the winners too.

“Harrogate has a lot to shout about and be proud of!”

Awards will be presented in 12 categories. Photo: Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

The host of this year’s ceremony is Rich Williams, an award-winning radio presenter and event host currently across the Virgin Radio network of stations.

He said: “I'm absolutely delighted to be hosting this year's awards.

“It's always great to showcase and celebrate the best in the business, but to do so on a 20th anniversary will make this year feel even more momentous. Bring it on!”

Here are the finalists in each of the 12 categories:

This year's awards ceremony will take place on September 25

Best Independent Business of the Year

Live For Today

Claire Baxter Galleries

Harrogate Ghost Walk

Harrogate Olde Sweet Shop

The Yorkshire Hearing Clinic

Retail or Leisure Business (Sponsored by Oakdale Golf Club)

Claire Baxter Galleries

Fodder - Great Yorkshire Food Hall

Harrogate International Festivals

Harrogate Olde Sweet Shop

The Japanese Shop Ltd

Rural Business of the Year (Sponsored by Fat Badger Group)

The Wellington Inn, Darley

Vicky Anderson Business Services

Yolk Farm

Yorkshire Heart Ltd

Small to Medium Business of the Year (Sponsored by Work Well Offices)

Howard Conrad

Live For Today

NaughtOne

Right at Home Harrogate

VetDentist

Business Leader/Entrepreneur (Sponsored by S&W Group)

Harrogate Ladies' College (Duchy College) - Joanna Fox, CEO and Principal

IDR Law - Martin Holdsworth

Live For Today - Marc Wise

Starling, Harrogate - Simon Midgley

VetDentist - Bob Partridge

Employee Health and Well-being (Sponsored by Turkish Baths Harrogate)

Fineline VAR

Harrogate Ladies' College (Duchy College)

Hospitality Business of the Year

Fat Badger Group

Number Thirteen

Starling, Harrogate

The West Park Hotel

Sustainability Award

Clearpoint Recycling

Progress Consulting Ltd

Resurrected Bites

Techbuyer

The Harrogate Bus Company

Tourism Award

Harrogate Ghost Walk

Harrogate International Festivals

How Stean Gorge

Mother Shipton's Cave

Stump Cross Caverns

Turkish Baths Harrogate

Technology and Digital Award (Sponsored by Made Smarter)

Howard Conrad

IDR Law Protect: Larke

Live For Today

Nuumad

Suffrago Limited

Business in the community

Brackenfield School

Labcorp

Starling Harrogate

The living room Starbeck

Large Business

Transdev Blazefield, trading as The Harrogate Bus Company

Labcorp

To celebrate the achievements of all those on the shortlist, the finalists drinks reception will be held on Wednesday, September 10 at the Pickled Sprout Harrogate, hosted by Simon Cotton from Fat Badger Group.

Special recognition goes to Made Smarter, Oakdale Golf Club, HRH Group, Turkish Baths Harrogate, Work Well Offices, Yorkshire Cancer Research, Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, Verity Frearson and Harrogate Brewing Co for their generosity and support of this year’s awards.

Tickets are now available for the awards ceremony. For more information, visit www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk