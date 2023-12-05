'I thought it was magic': Much-loved Dales character thanks Pateley Bridge community as she remembers Christmas past

A much-loved character from Pateley Bridge has reached out to thank the many traders, residents and community groups who have helped her live out her years as an elderly resident.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Margaret Peacock, 71, has lived in Pateley Bridge for almost 40 years, in a home which overlooks the valley’s famously picturesque landscape.

Almost every day for the last four decades, Miss Peacock has been seen walking up and down the highstreet doing her shopping, smiling, and chatting with whoever she meets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a local celebrity, Miss Peacock has taken time to thank those that make her days brighter as she realises how lucky she is to live in such a ‘friendly’ part of Nidderdale.

Pictured: Margaret Peacock thanks the staff at the Pateley Bridge Chemist.

Miss Peacock, who looked after her mother until the grand old age of 104, was left alone after her death and had to rearrange her life.

After helping her mother live through her final days, Miss Peacock realised there were other elderly residents also in need of her help.

Before home delivery services were available, she carried shopping up the high street several times a day for those unable to tackle the steep hill.

Miss Peacock said: “I’ve been on my own for five years now.

Pictured: Margaret Peacock at the Crown Hotel in Pateley Bridge.

“Since then, I’ve found a new life after my mum died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jean Bailey, helped me bake my first cakes, she was a shepherd from down the Dale.”

For Margaret’s 70th birthday the high street shops invited residents to her party by displaying posters.

She said: “I was 70 in August and got 72 cards.

“Sam from the Chemist gave me presents and organised my birthday.

“Lynne Gibbon, landlady at the Crown and the staff are also very good to me.

“The whole community really looks after me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Peacock remembers a time when the TV was powered by a car battery, and the Christmas trees were lit with real candles.

She said: “There was no electricity!

“The cooking was done on the range.

“We used to carry hay on our backs to go to the moor and milk cows by hand.

“It was hard leaving the fire to go upstairs to a freezing bedroom, but we did it.

“You got into bed with loads of layers on, without a hot water bottle!.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t want to spoil the surprise at Christmas, we’d close our eyes and go to bed early.

“Pateley was so exciting back then at Christmas time.

“We loved getting ready for the Pateley show too and seeing people for the first time in ages.

“I took my mother to the Pateley Show when she was 103.”

Miss Peacock’s wild and wicked laugh has brought joy to residents each day, whilst socialising within the close community over the last five years has made her something of a local celebrity.

She said: “These days I love going into the shops and chatting with people, it makes my days brighter.