IN PICTURES: ‘Santa Claus is coming to town’ – 18 magical Christmas events full of festive sparkle near Ripon

If you find yourself lacking in festive spirit, check out these Christmas events in and around the Ripon area that are worth marking on your advent calendar this December.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 28th Nov 2023, 11:12 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 11:12 GMT

Take a look at this ultimate festive guide for families looking to embrace the season, with plenty of unique events to choose from.

With everything from a snow machine, festive illuminations, crafts, Santa’s Grottos, a ‘Tinsel Tractor’, and much more, there is sure to be something everyone.

Here is a list of events for families wondering where to find Santa, his ‘helpful elves’ and his reindeers this Christmas.

Discover the wonderful art of fabric sculpting and create yourself a stunning and contemporary Christmas wreath on Wednesday, November 29, at High Burton House in Masham - £10 per person.

A Christmas Wreath Making Workshop at How Stean Gorge in Upper Nidderdale will take place on Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 9, at £35 per person.

Advent Carol Service and Procession will be held at Ripon Cathedral on Sunday, December 3, at 5:30pm under candlelight in preparation for Christmas.

