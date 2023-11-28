If you find yourself lacking in festive spirit, check out these Christmas events in and around the Ripon area that are worth marking on your advent calendar this December.

Take a look at this ultimate festive guide for families looking to embrace the season, with plenty of unique events to choose from.

With everything from a snow machine, festive illuminations, crafts, Santa’s Grottos, a ‘Tinsel Tractor’, and much more, there is sure to be something everyone.

Here is a list of events for families wondering where to find Santa, his ‘helpful elves’ and his reindeers this Christmas.

1 . Ripon's festive event round-up for the whole family Take a look at Ripon's festive event round-up for the whole family this December. Photo: Visit Ripon Photo Sales

2 . Christmas Wreath Making, Masham Discover the wonderful art of fabric sculpting and create yourself a stunning and contemporary Christmas wreath on Wednesday, November 29, at High Burton House in Masham - £10 per person. Photo: Visit Ripon Photo Sales

3 . Christmas Wreath Making Workshop, How Stean Gorge, Nidderdale A Christmas Wreath Making Workshop at How Stean Gorge in Upper Nidderdale will take place on Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 9, at £35 per person. Photo: Visit Ripon Photo Sales

4 . Ripon Cathedral Advent Carol Service and Procession will be held at Ripon Cathedral on Sunday, December 3, at 5:30pm under candlelight in preparation for Christmas. Photo: Ripon Cathedral Photo Sales