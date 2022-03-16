Hundreds turn out for Knaresborough tractor run

Knaresborough Young Farmers Tractor Run organisers described the turn out as fantastic with 383 tractors leaving the Great Yorkshire Showground for Pateley Bridge.

“Once again we have had a great day, with a fantastic turn out and a fantastic amount of money raised,” said Tim Weatherhead, who farms north of Ripon and helps organise the annual run.

“Big thank you to everyone involved.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please remember the just giving page is still open for any donations.”

The event remembers 24-year-old Mike Spink who died in an accident in 2017.

Mike, whose family own a dairy farm in Scotton, was in New Zealand on an agricultural work placement when he was killed in a road accident.

He crashed his car after a night out with friends and was walking along a state highway in darkness when he was struck by another vehicle.

The tractor run was started when Mike’s friends from the Knaresborough Young Farmers club decided to do something to honour him.

The event last took place in 2020, when hundreds of tractors took part and raised over £20,000.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) serves five million people across Yorkshire and carries out over 1,300 missions ever year.

The Charity operates two, state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters and needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.