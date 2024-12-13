'Huge interest from parents in Harrogate' to make schools smartphone free

A group of concerned Harrogate parents have been inspired by a Channel 4 TV expose to step up their battle for smartphone free schools.

After Channel 4 broadcast Swiped: The School That Banned Smartphones on Wednesday, the Harrogate Smartphone Free Childhood movement announced a new event in the town to highlight their campaign to protect children.

Members of the grassroots parents group say there has been a “huge level of interest from parents in Harrogate” since they launched the campaign earlier this year.

Led by a core group of working mums, whose children are studying in a range of Harrogate's local and independent primaries and secondary schools, the next step in the campaign is an event for parents keen to find out more about navigating technology in the digital age.

Taking at Brackenfield School in early January, the free, non-judgemental event will feature child online safety expert Anna Sarjantson from Screen-Safe, local GP and wellbeing consultant Sarah Hattam, North Yorks Police Schools Liaison Officer Martin Powell and Harrogate Headteacher Joe Masterson.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Smartphone Free Childhood said: "We've had a huge level of interest from parents in Harrogate in how to navigate smartphones and tech use since our 'parent pact' launched in October.

"In response, we are bringing together local experts to answer your questions about how to manage your child's smartphone use, social media and mental health.

"It's a cost-free, judgement-free event for local parents to ask about the things that concern them about their child's tech use and discuss how to support children with navigating the online world."

Since the Smartphone Free Childhood (SFC) movement launched an online pledge to withhold smartphones from children until they are at least 14, a quarter of British schools have signed up to the pact.

In North Yorkshire, the total has already reached 188 – with Harrogate schools in the vanguard.

The event will take place on Thursday, January 16 at Brackenfield School Hall at 7pm.

Refreshments will be provided.

To submit a question to be asked on the day, contact [email protected]

For more information on the campaign, visit: https://parentpact.smartphonefreechildhood.co.uk/